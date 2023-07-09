The “Friend” Shakira Needs to Keep an Eye on as Lewis Hamilton’s Unfinished Love Story Comes to Light

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s relationship rumors have dominated the headlines over the last few months. These rumors have brought Hamilton’s previous relationships to the limelight once again. Some of his previous relationships still have a reported spark. As a result, the Colombian Pop star now needs to look out for that one “friend” with whom Hamilton had an unfinished love story.

Celeste Bright, who was involved in orchestrating the break-up between Brazilian soccer star Neymar and his ex-partner Bruna Biancardi, also revealed that Hamilton once slid into her DMs. However, Bright, the famed model stated that Hamilton was a good man, who texted her when he was single.

This news comes at a time when Hamilton is rumored to be involved in a romantic relationship with Shakira. With that said, reports emerged that the seven-time world champion has also been caught texting another Instagram model. This model is the “friend” that Shakira has to keep an eye out for.

Who was the model Lewis Hamilton DMed?

Russian model Viktoria Odintcova revealed back in 2020, that Lewis Hamilton DMed her on Instagram. Odintcova is hugely popular on Instagram, with over five million followers and is also known for her romantic links to soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo. She was also in a rumored relationship with two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso.

Along with mentioning that Hamilton was in her DM, the Russian model was also reported to have ghosted Ronaldo. However, she now shares a friendship with Hamilton, becoming close friends after he parted ways with Nicole Scherzinger.

As per Russian media outlet RT, Odintcova said, “At a certain period of time it was romantic. He was courting me. But then this relationship evolved into friendship”. Following this, the Russian added, “It was after Nicole Scherzinger. We met in Barcelona three or four years ago. We have been on good terms since then, he’s my friend.”

Admittedly, Odintcova was recently spotted in Baku during the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It is believed she was there to support her friend Lewis Hamilton, something which Shakira has recently been spotted doing in London.

Shakira arrives to support Hamilton

Shakira was spotted arriving in London ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix. She traveled to the UK despite having numerous commitments in the fashion industry, and it is believed she is here to support the Mercedes star.

Shakira was first seen at an F1 race this year in Miami, which is where her rumored relationship with Hamilton began. The 46-year-old was also present during the Spanish Grand Prix and fans believe she is the reason why Lewis Hamilton performed better [P2] than his usual races. Maybe the fans also expect the same magic at Silverstone when the lights go out on Sunday.