“The hammer went down much earlier than expected”: Michael Schumacher driven Mercedes car gets sold for shockingly low price at an auction in Paris

A Mercedes C63 AMG Estate driven by Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher as a company car went up for auction in Paris last week.

Michael Schumacher is arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The German has won 91 races and seven World Titles in his illustrious career.

Five of his seven titles were won by Schumacher during his stint at Ferrari, with his other two coming with Benetton. Initially, he left the sport in 2006 but made a return in 2010 to drive for Mercedes.

His return to Mercedes was not fueled by his desire to win races. On the contrary, he admitted that his focus was to help them grow, as the Silver Arrows had just made their official return to F1 recently. He drove for the Brackley based outfit for three seasons, before leaving the sport once again in 2012.

‘Life is about passions. Thank you for sharing mine.’ ❤️👑 #OnThisDay in 2012, Michael Schumacher retired from @F1 as one of the world’s greatest sporting legends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R9pwFBkDRg — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 25, 2021

The world of F1 is synonymous with the Schumacher name. His memorabilia is often put up for auctions and for the ones who know how iconic he is, his possessions seem priceless. That wasn’t meant to be at recent auction in Paris, where a car he used to driver got sold for a very ‘standard rate’.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel loses to Sebastien Loeb in the finals of the 2022 Race of Champions

Michael Schumacher drove the C63 AMG estate as a company car during his time with Mercedes

At the Bonhams’ recent Les Grandes Marques du Monde (The World’s Leading Brands) auction in Paris, the C63 was expected to be sold at around $110,000. However, the hammer went down a lot sooner than people expected.

Michael Schumacher’s former company car ended up being sold at just $31,600. The amount it was sold at was standard for a car of the same model, but whoever got it, earned an absolute bargain.

Michael Schumacher’s cars up for auction at an event in Paris last week! pic.twitter.com/PBrocEi9s6 — sominslc (@sominslc1) February 7, 2022

It has a horsepower of 457 and a 6.2 liter V8 engine sits beneath it’s bonnet. The car can also reach from 0-60 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.

In the very same auction, Schumacher’s other car got sold for a much higher price. His 2010 Tesla Roadster was sold to the highest bidder at a whopping $158,000. The 53-year old used this car to compete in and win the 2010 RoC Nations Cup alongside Sebastian Vettel.

On the other hand, former World Champion Kimi Raikkonen also put up his personalized Ferrari F12 for sale. The one-off F12 is available for a price of $2 million.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton denies Tom Brady’s claim that Mercedes superstar would be great in NFL