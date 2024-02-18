Charles Leclerc or Lando Norris? Comparing Career Stats of the Two Highly-Rated Future World Champions

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are two of the most popular names in the new generation of F1 drivers currently. Many regard both of them as potential world champions. While there have been critics for both Leclerc and Norris about their shortcomings against the behemoth that is Max Verstappen, both drivers have proven their mettle to some extent. After securing new contract extensions at Ferrari and McLaren respectively, both drivers could be in a strong position to fight for the title in the 2024 season. So, here is a comparison of how Leclerc and Norris stack up against each other.

In this analysis, we have compared both drivers from their junior careers, given both were in a similar crop of drivers (just a year apart) in the 2010s. Post that, a comparison of their F1 statistics so far is provided.

Formula 4

Charles Leclerc did not exactly compete in any Formula 4 series. After graduating from karting in 2013, the Monegasque raced in the 2014 Formula Renault 2.0 Alps series – in the junior category.

Leclerc finished 2nd in the juniors’ championships in Formula Renault. It was a decent result for his maiden season in car racing. He also competed in some races of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, getting three podiums.

On the other hand, Lando Norris competed in several Formula 4 championships, as many drivers simultaneously do at that level. He won the 2015 MSA Formula championship, which is the regional F4 series in England and Scotland.

In the Italian F4 championship that year, Norris could only finish 11th with Mucke Motorsport. Meanwhile, competing with the same team in ADAC F4, the Briton finished 8th and only secured one win across the two series. So, it was a somewhat rough F4 level for the McLaren driver.

Formula 3

Charles Leclerc immediately took the step up to Formula 3 in 2015. Given F3 is fiercely competitive, the #16 driver did a decent job to finish 4th in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. He got 4 wins, three poles, and thirteen podiums, and finished with 363.5 points in that season.

The highlight of that year for Leclerc was almost winning the Macau Grand Prix, finishing P2. The race in Macau is one of the most prestigious ones at the F3 level. Winning that race or doing well overall goes a long way for any young driver.

In 2016, Leclerc also competed in the GP3 series (predecessor of the current FIA F3 championship). Driving for the ART Grand Prix, the Monegasque took the GP3 title with three wins and 202 points.

Lando Norris, on the other hand, raced in several series in Formula 3. He won the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 as well as the Toyota Racing series in 2016. However, he had to strive hard in British F3, finishing only 8th and also only finishing 11th at the Macau Grand Prix.

2017 got him the glory in F3 finally. The Briton won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship with nine wins, eight poles, and 20 podiums overall. So, that was certainly better than Leclerc from a couple of years ago.

Formula 2

Charles Leclerc entered F2 in 2017 and dominated from the very beginning. Driving for Prema Racing, he won the title with seven wins, eight poles, and 10 podiums overall, scoring 282 points. From F2 standards, this was a very dominant season, given how close and tough F2 fields are due to the same spec machinery.

On the other hand, Lando Norris competed in F2 a year later and faced a lot of competition. Since he was fighting his fellow Briton George Russell, it was always going to be a steep task for the McLaren man to win F2 in 2018.

Along with Alex Albon, Norris could not stop the juggernaut season of Russell, as the Mercedes prodigy won the championship by a whopping margin. Norris could only score 219 points to George’s 287, getting a victory and pole each, with nine podiums. So at the F2 level, Leclerc certainly dominated more than Norris.

Charles Leclerc v Lando Norris – Who has done better in F1 so far?

Charles Leclerc debuted in F1 a year earlier than Lando Norris in 2018. However, it was a classic rookie year for the Monegasque as he had to strive hard in the lower midfield team that was Alfa Romeo-Sauber.

Meanwhile, Norris got his big break in F1 with McLaren, which was much better placed in the F1 standings in 2019. Still, given the Briton had a lot to learn, it was a year of grooming for him.

For starters, here is a comparison of their F1 statistics so far:

Race Starts Wins Poles Podiums Points Charles Leclerc 123 5 23 30 1074 Lando Norris 104 0 1 13 633

Certainly, Leclerc beats Norris in the objective statistical comparison. However, if we dive deep into the detailed aspects of their performances with Ferrari and McLaren respectively, their performances have a lot of positives and negatives to consider for a fair comparison.

Firstly, the competitiveness of Ferrari and McLaren is crucial to understand why Norris has not been able to claim as many podiums or poles and wins as the Monegasque. The #4 driver rarely had the car from the Woking team to fight for wins and poles consistently.

In 2021, he squandered away a golden opportunity to win a race in Russia. Before that fateful result in Sochi, the 24-year-old had to settle for P2 in Monza, behind his then-teammate Daniel Ricciardo. So, all in all, Norris has not been in the position to win a race often. His only pole position also came in Sochi itself.

Meanwhile, Leclerc straightaway got a race-winning car in his sophomore season in F1 when he moved to Ferrari in 2019. That season, the 26-year-old won two races in Belgium and Italy.

However, since then, Leclerc has gained a reputation for his failure to convert his poles to wins. While the Monegasque is a superb qualifier, and his 23 poles are evidence of that, he has often made mistakes to lose out on race wins.

For Norris, it was only in 2023, when McLaren regained their form towards the latter half of the season. This put him front and center into podium contention and the Briton maximized those chances. He scored seven podiums last year, doubling his podium tally to 13.

So, among these two potential future champions, it is difficult to say who has been better. Through the junior career, Leclerc certainly had more success at the F2 level, while Norris was marginally better in F3 and F4.

Coming to F1, an objective comparison of stats gives the Monegasque the edge. However, Norris has capitalized on more of his opportunities than Leclerc.