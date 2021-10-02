“The inbox from Toto to the FIA” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner alleges Mercedes making 2021 title battle way more political than previous rivals McLaren and Ferrari

“The inbox from Toto to the FIA” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner feels his Mercedes counterpart is trying to win the current championship by pulling strings outside the race track.

Christian Horner has landed a strong verbal punch on Toto Wolff, accusing him of trying to win by doing politics. It is not without backing though, with Mercedes first crying about Red Bull’s ‘bendy’ wings, and then apparently playing a role in slowing down their amazingly quick pit stops.

“When we competed against McLaren for the championship and Lewis was driving for them, and when we were competing against Ferrari with Fernando Alonso and Stefano Domenicali, it was a very different atmosphere to this one.

“This has felt a lot more political with lots more going on behind the scenes. The inbox from Toto to the FIA, they are going to need a major clear-out at the end of the year.

“Toto has never been in a position where he has been challenged. He inherited a very competitive team from Ross Brawn and he has done a great job in maintaining that but this is the first time he has had this kind of pressure and people react to pressure in different ways.”

Christian Horner on the pressure game between Hamilton and Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton recently suggested championship rival Max Verstappen is feeling the pressure to win his first title. But the latter’s boss Horner feels it is the Mercedes driver who is feeling the heat, as he chases a record 8 world titles.

“Lewis loves to try and play with people’s minds, and Max just doesn’t bite.

“When you point a finger in a direction, there are three pointing back at you, and the one that is really feeling the pressure is Lewis.

“He is fighting to be the most successful driver of all time, he is the defending champion.”

