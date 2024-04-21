Will the Chiefs Look to Replace Rashee Rice and Help Patrick Mahomes With a First-Rounder?

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs opened their doors to Miami for Tyreek Hill, a looming dilemma emerged in the receiving room. Yes, they won two back-to-back Super Bowls. And yes, Patrick Mahomes did it with a rookie receiver in Rashee Rice and an injury-prone wideout in Kadarius Toney. But things are changing in the AFC, with even the NY Jets becoming a powerhouse. And these changes could very well put Rashee Rice in the crossfire.

As the draft day inches closer, there are all sorts of speculations in the air. The common sentiment, however, has suggested that the Chiefs, with their 32nd first-round pick, would bolster their offensive line or bring in a cornerback. Many considered a receiver too, but another rookie in Kansas didn’t make sense to the majority. Yet, names like Ladd McConkey are still coming up, especially since Rashee got himself in trouble with the authorities.

According to Price Carter of the Arrowhead Addict, there’s a huge possibility for the Chiefs to opt for a wideout. That’s where the former Bulldogs star comes in, who declared for the draft on the back of two CFP championships. Could it be a match made in heaven? With his unique running route abilities and the ability to win on the outside, it could finally solve the Chiefs’ problems.

In Carter’s defense, by the time the draft reaches its last slot in the first round, talents that the club covets, like Try Fautanu, Joe Alt, and Olu Fashanu, would get picked by other teams. And only a receiver like McConkey would be worth considering. Since Rashee Rice is currently involved in a whopping $10 million lawsuit and could face serious jail time, as per TMZ, McConkey sure makes sense.

Will Patrick Mahomes Get More Weapons This Draft?

Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs will go into the 2024 draft with seven picks. It will be plenty for the team that is aiming for a three-peat to bolster both sides of the ball. If they are seriously considering a receiver in the first round, the next in line would be an offensive tackle.

Price Carter believes that Kiran Amegadjie, out of Yale, could very well fill that void. With a towering height of 6’5″ and a 323-pound frame, Amegadjie played three years as a left tackle and has the potential to protect Mahomes’ blind side with ease.

The next in line (Round 3, Pick 75) is Ben Sinnot, a star TE out of Kansas City, who impressed many with his impressive showcase at the Combine. For Round 4 (Pick 131), the Chiefs could opt for star center Tanor Bortolini out of Wisconsin. For the two fifth-round picks (159 and 173), selecting Myles Edge Coles Cole out of Texas Tech and RB Dillion Johnson out of Washington makes sense.

Last but not least, in Round 7 (Pick 221), the KC Chiefs can opt for CB Jarius Monroe out of Tulane. Carter’s argument surely makes sense, but at the same time, the entire outcome of the draft could change if the Chiefs decide to simply go for a corner in the first round. Only time will tell.