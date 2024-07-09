“The Multi-Talented Race Engineer”: Christian Horner Shares Gianpiero Lambiase’s Impressive Skills With Drums

Max Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase isn’t just a star on the Red Bull pit wall but on the stage too. His drumming skills were recently on display, thanks to Team Principal Christian Horner who felt that he had to share it with the world.

Horner took to his Instagram account to share a video of Lambiase drumming on the stage while others played music around him. “The multi-talented race engineer,” he wrote while tagging both Lambiase and Verstappen.

This comes just days after the British GP weekend, which was rather difficult for the Red Bull outfit. On Sergio Perez’s side, there was nothing to cheer for as the Mexican finished out of the points.

GP drumming it out [christianhorner/IG] pic.twitter.com/6Xtr6QY932 — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) July 8, 2024

Verstappen, with his beat-up RB20 (due to damage sustained in Q1), finished P4 in qualifying and P2 in the race. A decent salvaging of points for the Milton-Keynes-based team but they still lost ground to McLaren in the fight for the Constructors’ Championship.

Regardless, spirits seem high among members of the team with Lambiase and Co. spending a night out to unwind. Horner’s story showed Verstappen’s race engineer having fun, but it didn’t feature the Dutchman himself, who is a pretty handy singer when it comes to karaoke.

Max Verstappen’s go-to karaoke song

Verstappen sticks to racing during F1 race weekends, and his focus remains strong. He only arrives at the track in Red Bull gear and zones himself in when the session starts. But away from it, he enjoys his share of fun which includes singing.

Verstappen often spends time streaming racing games with his friends, and in one of those sessions, he brings out the Prince within himself. When he was asked about his favorite karaoke song, the 26-year-old replied, “Purple Rain, Purple Rain”; only, he sang out the lyrics instead of just naming it.

Purple Rain is one of the most popular songs by Prince, a legend in his field. And Verstappen singing it on stage with Lambiase taking to the drums would be a sight to behold for the F1 community.