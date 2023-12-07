HomeSearch

The Only Two Reasons Why Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Can Never Be Teammates- According to Red Bull

Srijon Jana
|Published December 07, 2023

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton had been the talk of the town recently with Christian Horner claiming that the Briton allegedly wanted to join Red Bull. However, as per a recent report by Motorsport.com, Dr. Helmut Marko has revealed the two main reasons why a Hamilton-Verstappen lineup is not possible.

Horner shook up the paddock with his claim that Hamilton had contacted him regarding a possible move to the Milton-Keynes outfit. However, Hamilton strongly denied this and instead claimed that it was Horner who wanted to contact him.

However, amidst all of the blame games, Marko has opened up about his opinions regarding a possible Verstappen-Hamilton tie-up. The Red Bull advisor said, “Christian informed me and showed me the text message he received, but I told him: ‘Hamilton and Max, that doesn’t work.'”

“There was too much action and how should I say, in 2021, tension,” stated Marko.

He recalled the controversial 2021 season when Verstappen managed to claim the title at Hamilton’s expense at the last race of the season.

He continued that it would also have been financially impossible for Red Bull to have two of the most expensive drivers on their payroll. Thus, Marko was extremely clear regarding his stance on having Hamilton join them and communicated the same to Horner.

Lewis Hamilton is completely committed to Mercedes

Another reason why a Red Bull move might not work out for Hamilton is his unwavering loyalty to the Silver Arrows. The 7x World Champion recently claimed that it would be better for him to stick to Mercedes and help them build a championship-winning car, rather than stepping into the fastest car to win races.

Hamilton hasn’t managed to win a single race throughout two seasons, with his last race win coming in the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. However, the Briton is extremely clear about his commitment to the team and his willingness to contribute towards their development and progress.

Hamilton said, “Working with my team to build and be able to beat them, that would be better for my legacy.” Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the Briton would be looking for a shortcut to success by joining Red Bull.

