"The record that no one wants?": Carlos Sainz is just one good result away from smashing Nico Hulkenberg's disgraced record

Carlos Sainz is just 4 points away from being the F1 driver to have the most number of points without winning a race.

Carlos Sainz’s F1 career has seen him drive for four different teams since his Toro Rosso debut back in 2015. After starting with the Red Bull junior team, he moved on to race for Renault, McLaren, and now he’s providing his services to Ferrari.

The 27-year-old is in his debut season with the Italian team and has taken the world of F1 by surprise. Carlos’ ability to put in strong performances in an F1 car often went under the radar.

But, ignoring his 2021 season with Ferrari has proved to be impossible. The Spaniard has bagged three podiums and scored 145.5 points so far, his best season in the sport till date.

This Carlos Sainz man, I feel for him. One of the most overlooked drivers. So much so that for 2 of his 5 podiums, he has received them off podium 😅 — Stephanie (@yoshimisteph) October 25, 2021

Many people expected to see Sainz struggle due to Ferrari being such a huge name in F1. Yet, he has adapted to the Maranello based team perfectly and, along with teammate Charles Leclerc, is on course to guide the team to a P3 finish in the Constructor’s Championship.

However, Sainz is about to re-write the history books by breaking a record that we’re not exactly sure he wants.

Also read: Former Ferrari boss finds similarities between Max Verstappen and the Iceman

Carlos Sainz is about to replace Niko Hulkenberg as most decorated F1 driver without a race win

The Madrid born driver has stood on the podium a total of 5 times in his F1 career. But, he is still to win a race.

Currently, Nico Hulkenberg is the driver with the most points without a race win. The German driver has a total of 521 points. Interestingly enough, Hulkenberg never stood on a podium in his long F1 career either.

His record is soon about to be broken since Carlos Sainz is at 517.5 points. If the Ferrari driver finishes above 8th in Saudi Arabia next week, he will take the record away from Aston Martin reserve driver in Jeddah itself.

Ferrari is keeping its expectations in check but the Scuderia now looks like it has one boot on the Constructors’ podium thanks to Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s double points finish at Losail. https://t.co/d7yqJSm4kB pic.twitter.com/Nhb1iscqa8 — F1i (@F1icom) November 22, 2021

Sainz still has a long way to go in his Formula 1 career. This year, the Spaniard has proved to everyone that he can get results and even podiums when driving a competitive car.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto expects his team to be even better on the track next year. That’s good news for Sainz, who will be looking to get his first F1 win and pass the record back to Hulkenberg.

Also read: Nico Hulkenberg in awe of Max Verstappen’s nerves in his first-ever title fight versus 7-time champ Lewis Hamilton