“The Time Has Come”: Calum Nicholas Takes New Role at Red Bull After Announcing Retirement From the Paddock

Team mechanics in F1 rarely get the spotlight, but their long-term presence makes them familiar figures within the F1 community. Calum Nicholas was one such person.

Having spent a decade in Red Bull’s garage, Nicholas became a hugely popular figure. Not only did he contribute to Max Verstappen’s success in recent years, but he also shared interesting stories about his life as a Red Bull technician in a number of interviews and podcasts. Nicholas also wrote a book titled ‘Life in the Pitlane’.

However, his time in the traveling circus has now come to an end, as he announced he will no longer be part of it ahead of the 2025 season.

Does that mean he won’t be associated in F1 anymore? Thankfully, no. Nicholas has in fact, taken a step up.

On X (formerly Twitter), the Briton announced that he was set to become an ambassador of Red Bull Racing. “The time has come to hang up my race suit…”, he stated. That means, he won’t travel the world with the F1 operations team, but will certainly keep working to build the Austrian squad’s image and get more fans in.

The time has come to hang up my race suit… 15 years of racing as a mechanic,

13 Formula One seasons,

233 Grands Prix,

4 World Drivers’ Championships,

2 World Constructors’ Championships & 7 consecutive pitstop awards…

it’s a career that I’m incredibly proud to look back… — Calum Nicholas (@F1mech) February 25, 2025

Nicholas also reflected on his F1 career, which included a five-year stint at Marussia before joining Red Bull in 2015. “To all of those who’ve been a part of this amazing journey, thank you! For the last decade of my life I’ve been very fortunate to work with an incredible group of people, in a team like no other,” he wrote.

Nicholas’ face in the paddock will surely be missed. But on the positive side, he can take a breather for the first time in a long time now.

Why Nicholas might have left F1

F1’s schedule has become increasingly hectic over the years. When Nicholas joined the grid in 2011, there were 19 races — a demanding travel schedule in itself.

However, as the sport’s popularity surged around 2019-20, Liberty Media saw fit to expand the calendar, bringing the total to 24 races in 2024. While drivers voiced their frustration, they at least had the platform to speak out.

Mechanics, who work tirelessly behind the scenes, were likely even more affected by the grueling schedule, taking a toll on their physical and mental health. That’s why Nicholas’ departure doesn’t come as a surprise.

In fact, earlier this year on the Road to Success podcast, he admitted, “I don’t wanna do it anymore… By the time you’ve done pre-season testing, the old tire tests in the middle, and the Abu Dhabi test at the end of the season, you’re away for the best part — 200 days a year.”

The relentless demands of F1 may have played a major role in Nicholas’ quick acceptance of his promotion. However, he is still expected to attend several races this season — this time, more as a cheering fan.