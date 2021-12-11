“The track is more fun to drive on”: Max Verstappen says he is a fan of the changes made to layout of the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen feels that the changes made to the layout of the Yas Marina Circuit have made the track more fun to drive on.

The final race weekend of the 2021 season kicked off at the Yas Marina Circuit on Friday. The track had gone through some major changes over the summer. Organizers felt that these alterations would improve overtaking opportunities and make the race more exciting.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said after the practice session that he liked the changes made. The circuit used to have 21 corners, but now has only 16. The lap times are also expected to be about 10 seconds faster than they were in 2020.

“I think it the track changes makes it a bit more fun to drive,” the 24 year old said.

“In general faster corners are more fun, especially also the last sector was always a bit tight off camber. It’s still off camber but at least the radius is a bit more round, let’s say. I do think they are positive.”

Also read: Toto Wolff and Christian Horner call it a truce; shake hands ahead of the season-defining Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen admits that Red Bull lack the pace

Max finished Fp1 topping the charts, but was six tenths behind title rival Lewis Hamilton in the second session. After FP2, the Dutchman admitted to lacking pace over the Mercedes driver.

“We are still learning and understanding a few things, but the short runs clearly didn’t go to plan.” Verstappen added.

“We are lacking a bit of pace. But I think the long runs were quite a bit more competitive, so that’s also important.”

Mercedes are setting the pace 🚀 Lewis Hamilton currently leads the way, Max Verstappen is in P4#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/u7AY1597w5 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are on 369.5 points, making it the first time since 1974 that two title contenders enter the finale level on points. The latter also praised the new layout of the track in the UAE.

“It has been a relatively decent day. I like the track and the changes they have made to the track. It has made the track much more enjoyable and much more flowing.” Hamilton said.

Also read: Former F1 Champion feels Max Verstappen is trying to downplay his intense Championship battle with Lewis Hamilton