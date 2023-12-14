Kojima brings about a new chapter in video game adaptations, announces he is working with A24 to make a Death Stranding movie

Death Stranding fans have always speculated how a live-action story could be based on the original game. In every way, this idea seemed great among fans, and some even speculated its potential as a movie or TV Series.

Hideo Kojima recently revealed that his production company is working with A24 to create a Death Stranding movie. The independent American entertainment company A24 is known for its various works like Oscar-winning ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and the viral horror movie, ‘Talk to Me.’ Their well-polished recent works and engaging cinematography are something that makes them perfect for the upcoming assignment.

Hideo Kojima is himself an avid watcher of films globally and talks about them on his personal Twitter at times. He even endorsed many foreign language films like RRR, which led him to digital scan movie director S.S. Rajamouli. With his experience in movies expanding globally, he has settled down with A24 to create a live-action film out of his IP. He quoted the following on why he chose them:

The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years.

Kojima talked in detail about other game adaptations and how he feels about direct translation in filmmaking. In Kojima’s words, he wishes to deliver an experience that doesn’t make the audience love his games but appreciate cinemas in general. The Death Stranding movie will feature a different universe that has not been seen before and only works with visual mediums like cinemas.

Fans are applauding this attempt and are excited to see what he has in store for the viewers. The crossover between A24’s unique storytelling and Hideo Kojima’s out-of-the-world ideas is something worth waiting for. Some even posted memes and their requests for casting they wished to see in the live adaptation movie.

The Death Stranding movie announcement comes at a time when video game adaptations are all the rage

In recent years video game adaptations have grown in numbers and have taken the entertainment space by storm. With distributors like HBO, Netflix, and other animation studios working on live adaptations, many of the stories have been loved. For instance, many got their first look at the award-winning story of Witcher through the casting of Henry Cavil. Even more, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime even revived the game from the dead and rebuilt a fanbase after facing backlashes with the game’s release.

With more game stories coming on big screens, traditional movies are slowly facing a threat at the Academy Awards. Game adaptation movies were usually frowned upon over the years until people had a change in hearts recently. HBO’s The Last of Us TV series garnered a lot of attention and is critically acclaimed for its direction, screenplay, and cinematography.

As time goes on, more game adaptation movies are underway, with the most recent one being Fallout. Netflix also announced a Devil May Cry anime a few months ago, which further extends the list. These types of attempts are loved by existing fans of the games, and gather the attention of enthusiasts.

Hideo Kojima is aware of how game adaptations have worked so far and has good judgment as a director. Hence, fans can rest assured that the Death Stranding movie is in the best hands. As of yet, nothing has been mentioned about the status of the movie, but more will be shared in the near future.