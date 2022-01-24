F1

“The controversy did not worry [Dietrich] Mateschitz”– Christian Horner reveals how Red Bull doyen wasn’t concerned with questionable Abu Dhabi GP end that gave Max Verstappen his first title

"The controversy did not worry [Dietrich] Mateschitz"– Christian Horner reveals how Red Bull doyen wasn't concerned with questionable Abu Dhabi GP end that gave Max Verstappen his first title
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Hope Anthony Edwards is able to make a quick recovery!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Wolves star gets carried to the locker room after colliding knees with Day’Ron Sharpe
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The controversy did not worry [Dietrich] Mateschitz"– Christian Horner reveals how Red Bull doyen wasn't concerned with questionable Abu Dhabi GP end that gave Max Verstappen his first title
“The controversy did not worry [Dietrich] Mateschitz”– Christian Horner reveals how Red Bull doyen wasn’t concerned with questionable Abu Dhabi GP end that gave Max Verstappen his first title

Christian horner reveals how Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz reacted to the controversial win of…