“They Forgot I Raced for Them”: Jenson Button Cannot Forgive McLaren for a Blunder They Made Weeks Ago

Jenson Button still cannot forgive McLaren after the team seemingly forgot that the Briton raced for them. A few weeks ago, the Woking-based outfit put out a post to celebrate their 500 F1 podiums. While the faces of almost all their drivers were present in the post, the one that didn’t feature was Button.

While the 43-year-old immediately called McLaren out for their blunder a few weeks ago, he did not shy away from taking a jibe at his former side again ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. Button, who is currently serving as the advisor of Williams, appeared in a Q&A for the team.

During the Q&A, he was all praises for the Wantage-based side and compared their improvement in performance to that of McLaren. However, while comparing Williams to McLaren, Button also took a sly dig at the Woking-based outfit.

“There are two teams that stand out. One is this orange color (McLaren). Can’t remember what their name is. They forgot that I raced for them as well a few weeks ago, so I am not going to mention them. So, they did an amazing job in terms of their performance. And the other one is Williams,” said Button.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vettelguese/status/1725775492132094336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Button’s recent remarks come a few weeks after he had already put out a post on X to explain how his 26 podiums do not count for McLaren since they forgot to mention him completely. As a result, the Briton believes that McLaren now have 476 podiums instead of 501.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JensonButton/status/1711236562371916085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jenson Button called out McLaren for forgetting his seven years of contribution

Jenson Button seemed miffed after McLaren forgot to credit him in their podium post despite him having raced in seven seasons for them. The Briton raced for the Woking-based outfit from 2010 to 2016 and also finished second in the championship on one occasion.

Moreover, he also remained with the team during their massive struggles in 2015 and 2016. While McLaren have returned to the podium in recent seasons, Button did play a crucial role in helping the team get back to the top. The Woking-based outfit is now in a position to not only fight for podiums but also to take the next step to register wins.

Lando Norris has already showcased how strong McLaren is this year by clinching seven podium finishes. While they have so far struggled in Las Vegas this weekend, it is pertinent to note that they have been the only side that has come closest to fighting Red Bull for wins on several occasions this year.