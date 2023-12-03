“They Still See Me as a Red Bull Driver”: Daniel Ricciardo Feels Glad About His Team Moving on From ‘Bitter Past’

Daniel Ricciardo had his homecoming this year when he rejoined Red Bull Racing as a reserve driver. After returning to the family, the Australian has revealed how glad he is to see that Red Bull still see him as their driver and that the team has decided to overlook the past.

Speaking about this, Ricciardo said as per GP Blog, “I think the team has a lot of faith in me. And I think they still see me as a Red Bull driver and the results I had and not as a McLaren driver and the results I had so we’re all in a good place.”

Ricciardo left Red Bull at the end of the 2018 F1 season. The move came after the Honey Badger found himself uncomfortable when he was paired alongside Max Verstappen. He initially moved to Renault where he stayed for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

After this, the Australian driver moved to McLaren and this move was nothing but a disaster for him. After two years of massive underperformance, McLaren decided to part ways with Ricciardo.

This also led to Red Bull and Christian Horner believing that Ricciardo had become a shadow of himself with McLaren. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old is happy to have returned and is grateful for the opportunity in the Austrian team.

Daniel Ricciardo energized and grateful after Red Bull and AlphaTauri’s chance

Daniel Ricciardo expected to spend the entire 2023 F1 season away from the grid. However, Red Bull decided to hand him the AlphaTauri seat, for which he is extremely thankful.

As per a report published by Motorsport, the 34-year-old said that he “kind of feels a little bit maybe reborn again.” Admittedly, apart from being a really good driver, Ricciardo is also someone who has immense value in terms of commercials.

Ricciardo’s huge fan base in the United States and around the world makes him an ideal person for marketability and Red Bull used this to rope him in the team. As it stands, Ricciardo is reportedly also the favorite to replace Sergio Perez in Red Bull if the Mexican fails to live up to his expectations.