Latest Death Stranding 2 rumors suggests Keanu Reeves to star in Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game

After appearing as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 and Neo in Matrix titles, Keanu Reeves is possibly stepping back into the video game universe as a new character. The latest rumors hint at him appearing in Hideo Kojima’s upcoming Death Stranding 2.

Keanu Reeves is possibly one of the most beloved actors in the world right now. He is well-known for his incredible performances in popular movies like Matrix and John Wick. But he is not only limited to the movie industry, as Reeves also left his mark on the gaming community.

The entire gaming community went crazy when the 58-year-old actor was featured in Cyberpunk 2077. The hype grew even more when he announced the 2020 action role-playing game at the E3 2019. Gamers might soon be able to experience the same excitement with Death Stranding 2, as he’s rumored to feature in it.

Keanu Reeves might enter Kojima’s Death Stranding universe

The renowned game director Hideo Kojima needs no introduction to the gaming community. The mastermind behind the epic Metal Gear Solid franchise surprised every gamer with Death Stranding. This 2019 action title is probably one of the best video games released in recent years.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the sequel after the immense success of Death Stranding. Kojima is currently working on the highly anticipated DS2. But fans are eager to know more about this upcoming title. So the internet is flooded with leaks and rumors related to this game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1693638646459404456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Recently, rumors have suggested that Death Stranding 2 might be featuring Keanu Reeves. The reason behind the rise of these rumors is Kojima’s interest in working with the John Wick star. It further solidified when Kojima shared a picture of Reeves with Death Stranding’s lead star Norman Reedus.

Kojima also stated that music will play a significant role in this highly-anticipated sequel. Death Stranding 2’s announcement trailer featured a masked man in the end with long hair and a guitar-like weapon. Many believe it could be Reeves, as his character Johnny Silverhand also had a guitar in Cyberpunk 2077.

John Wick game might become a reality

It is currently unclear if Reeves will appear in Kojima’s upcoming game. But there are chances for him to enter the video game universe as his iconic movie character John Wick. In May 2023, Lionsgate announced a AAA game based on the John Wick series is under development.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1692281415897911613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The developers didn’t announce whether the John Wick video game would feature Reeves. But the fans hope to see the Canadian actor play his iconic role in the video game edition. If the 58-year-old features in this upcoming game, the chances for it to impress the audience would almost double.

Fans should take these rumors of Keanu Reeves appearing in Death Stranding 2 with some grain of salt. After all, leaks can often turn out to be wrong.