“Time for Max Verstappen to shine”- Red Bull star eyes to erase his pole position drought on street circuits ahead of Canadian GP

Max Verstappen has achieved just about everything in his F1 career so far at a young age of 24 but one particular feat has eluded him.

Verstappen has not started from pole position in any street circuit he has raced in till date. This is a surprising stat, considering the fact that he’s been a star in the sport since 2015, and has won in 29 of the 31 circuits he’s raced in till date.

The Dutchman has taken part in street circuits like Monaco, Baku, Melbourne, Jeddah, Singapore and Miami. However, he has never started any of them on pole position. This is something the Red Bull ace will be looking to change come this weekend, in Montreal.

Formula 1 is returning to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after a two year absence. It’s a golden opportunity for Verstappen to take pole for Sunday’s race, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is likely to take an engine penalty this weekend.

Leclerc has had a very good record in qualifying this season. The Monegasque has started the last five races from pole. However, he did not win any of those races, with poor strategy and engine reliability costing him and Ferrari valuable points.

Who can challenge Max Verstappen for pole position in Montreal?

Red Bull and Ferrari have fielded arguably the two fastest cars this season. The latter have struggled with reliability in races lately, but look like they’re stronger over one lap pace.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has had a tough 2022 campaign so far. He has been massively outperformed by Leclerc, and will be hoping to make his mark by taking a first ever pole position this weekend.

Another person who can challenge Verstappen for pole position is Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver has had a very strong season up until now, and is second in the Drivers’ Championship Standings.

Rain could also have a massive role to play for this weekend’s qualifying. Showers are forecasted on Saturday, and it could shake up the grid for Sunday’s race. Mercedes’ George Russell, who has been very consistent so far this campaign may have an outside chance of securing pole if things go his way.

