Toto Wolff Again Promises Massive Overhaul but Puts a Dampener on Lewis Hamilton’s Expectations

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published December 12, 2023

After a disappointing 2023 F1 season, Toto Wolff and Mercedes are in desperate need to find performance in the 2024 campaign. Although Wolff has immense faith in his team, he does not seem to agree with Lewis Hamilton’s huge expectations.

Speaking about this, Toto Wolff said in a report published by Racingnews365, “[We will have] a different chassis, different aerodynamics, different characteristics, different suspension, and everything that we can change, we [are going to] change.”

The 51-year-old then added, “So far, the results in the virtual world are positive, but we need to be careful in terms of managing our expectations.” If Mercedes fail to deliver in 2024, Hamilton could leave the Brackley-based team.

How long Lewis Hamilton will stay in Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes finally decided to mutually agree to a contract extension after months of speculations earlier this year. The Silver Arrows offered Hamilton a two-year extension which will see the seven-time world champion stay at Brackley till the end of the 2025 F1 season.

This news came after several reports suggested that the Briton may join Ferrari. According to these reports, the 38-year-had talks with Ferrari’s higher officials and was reportedly offered a staggering $50 million contract offer.

However, Hamilton came out to snub all his links to the Prancing Horse. He said that he was in touch and talks with Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur and John Elkann due to his previous relationship with them, but the talks never reached too far.

Soon after, Christian Horner shockingly claimed that Hamilton’s entourage had even contacted Red Bull for a potential move. While Hamilton admitted that he had some talks with Ferrari, he completely denied having any sort of discussions with Horner or anyone else from Red Bull.

