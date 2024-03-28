Toto Wolff Reveals Lewis Hamilton Didn’t Want to Remain in ”Emotional Burden” When Mercedes Star Approached Him With Ferrari News

Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes and team principal Toto Wolff a massive shock ahead of the 2024 campaign when he announced his move to Ferrari at the end of the season. The Briton’s chat with Wolff to reveal this news would have arguably been the most difficult conversation the 39-year-old had during his illustrious career. Wolff has now shed light on the matter and explained how Hamilton wanted to get away from the “emotional burden.”

Advertisement

While speaking to Fox News Australia ahead of the race in Melbourne this past weekend, Wolff said (as quoted by motorsportweek.com), “He came back (from winter holidays) and said, ‘Can we have a coffee? ‘ He came for the coffee. That’s the normal thing we’re doing when the season kicks off, and he said, ‘I’m leaving for Ferrari.’ And I said, ‘Really?”

Wolff then revealed that although it did not surprise him that Hamilton wanted to join Ferrari in 2025, he did not expect the Briton to update him with this news even before the 2024 season began. Wolff explained, “I said, ‘Why at the beginning of the season?’ He said he just wanted to have it out and not have it as a burden, emotional burden“.

Advertisement

Although Hamilton to Ferrari rumors were rampant last year, few believed them. Hence, it came as a shock to many when the rumors turned into reality.

F1 expert Lawrence Barretto revealed at the start of the 2024 season that it was a conversation between Ferrari president John Elkann and Hamilton that convinced the 39-year-old to move to Maranello. With Hamilton leaving for Ferrari in 2025, Mercedes will have a huge vacuum to fill.

Who can Mercedes replace Lewis Hamilton with?

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is not only important for Mercedes to produce results on the track but also is an important figure in promoting the brand. Since the Briton is arguably the most successful driver in the sport’s history, Mercedes will find it very difficult to replace him.

Over the past weeks, several names have emerged as potential prospects who can replace Hamilton. Perhaps the most surprising name of them all is three-time champion Max Verstappen. Because of the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull, Toto Wolff hopes to convince the Dutchman to sign for his side.

Meanwhile, the other top prospects include two-time champion Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard, currently in the last year of his contract with Aston Martin, has admitted that he will likely be one of the most sought-after drivers during the silly season as he is the only double world champion available.

Advertisement

A third driver that most experts believe Mercedes can sign is 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Italian is racing in F2 with Prema Racing and is believed to be among the most talented young drivers on the grid.