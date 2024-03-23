Amidst Reports of Max Verstappen to Mercedes, Toto Wolff Accepts ”Mistakes” He Made During 2021 Rivalry

The Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumors have taken a new turn off late. This time, Toto Wolff has deployed a new tactic to get the Dutchman in his camp. That tactic is the acceptance of the “mistakes” he made as the rivalry raged with Red Bull in 2021. Now that Lewis Hamilton is ready to join Ferrari in 2025, the Mercedes boss has allowed himself to tone down the attack on his sworn rivals. That, of course, is in the hopes of luring Verstappen to take Hamilton’s place.

@JunaidSamodien_ on X (formerly Twitter) citing Mirror, quoted Wolff as saying, “Jos (Max’s father) knows more about racing than I do, and what about Max. Maybe I know a bit more about running an organization again. It’s unfortunate that there were those moments of rivalry, but maybe they would have acted that way too if they were in my position and I will always defend my own driver. Looking back on that whole year [2021], it is clear that I made some mistakes.”

On close reading, one can decipher that ‘acceptance’ is not so much an ‘apology’. Putting terms and conditions on his comment, Wolff talked about how the Verstappens (Max and Jos) would have acted in the same way as him had they been in his position.

The Austrian manager sang praise for Verstappen and lauded the way he has dominated the field in the last two years. This is undoubtedly the biggest reason why the 3-time champion is perhaps the most wanted driver currently. A move to Mercedes will certainly cause a massive shake-up not just on the grid but also on the sport.

The Red Bull power struggle that led to Max Verstappen contemplating exit

Contrary to Red Bull’s claims of unity, the power tussle has come out in the open. Speaking with the media during the Saudi Arabian GP race weekend, Helmut Marko revealed he was under investigation for allegedly leaking chats between Christian Horner and the female employee who made allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against him. As reports of Marko possibly planning on leaving Red Bull surfaced, Max Verstappen cleared that he might follow him too.

As the world of F1 was coming to terms with this news, another made ripples. Bild claimed that Horner was trying to convince Thai owners about the possibility of winning the championship without Verstappen. The team boss might back Alex Albon to reclaim the Red Bull seat and fight for the title.

Adrian Newey, the mastermind behind Red Bull’s ongoing record-breaking streak, isn’t immune to the saga either. Horner is reportedly at loggerheads with his fellow Briton as well. The engineering extraordinaire is rumored to be in contact with Ferrari for a possible move already. The talks are reported to be in advanced stage and Newey is awaiting a second meeting soon.

Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey, both are among the most valued assets in F1. Every team capable of engaging their services would be looking closely at the developments. Mercedes and Ferrari could face some stiff competition.