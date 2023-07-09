Toto Wolff’s Taking Charge of Brad Pitt’s Training Paid off After $400,000,000 Actor Hit 150 Mph at Home of Formula 1

Brad Pitt was reportedly supposed to drive the F2 car with the look of an F1 car that was developed under the guidance of Mercedes and Ferrari. And Toto Wolff personally stepped in to help Lewis Hamilton’s project by mapping the training of the $400,000,000 worth Hollywood star before he roared his engine at the home of Formula 1: Silverstone. And as per recent revelations, he recorded an impressive 150 miles per hour.

Advertisement

Unlike most of the previous movies based on racing, Pitt chose an unusual approach and wanted some realistic setting around him. He wanted to record some shots for the movie amidst the real-life F1 action. Thus, Hamilton, who is co-producing the movie, arranged all the requirements with the help of GF1.

The 59-year-old actor is playing the role of a retired F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who comes out of retirement to mentor his rookie teammate. So, to give the best cinematic experience, Pitt battled those G-forces and reportedly did well.

Advertisement

Toto Wolff’s mapped training prepared Brad Pitt to record 150mph

The academy award-winning actor was scheduled to drive his car with the real F1 drivers on Sunday during the installation lap. And as per the Telegraph, Pitt recorded a top speed of 150 miles per hour at Silverstone. However, the source further reveals that nobody noticed him.

But not a bad attempt for someone who has no professional race-driving experience. Moreover, honestly, Pitt, in real life, is 59 years old. So, battling those G-forces at this age is a testament to his incredible fitness.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1678036145203032066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, much of the credit should go to Wolff. During the team principal’s press conference, the Mercedes boss revealed that he arranged the Hollywood star’s training to drive Formula cars, all the way from F4 to F2, so that he could handle such cars in real life.

Max Verstappen and co to feature in the movie

With the movie crew getting engaged with the F1 paddock and shooting amidst the real action, there is no doubt that some of the drivers would be featured in the movie. It has been reported that Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz would have some shots in the movie.

Advertisement

Though, it’s not revealed whether they’ll have candid shots or would also have some scripted dialogue. Nevertheless, no matter whether the fans agree that the movie being shot amidst the real action is right or not, the project has already amassed enough traction.

There is no specific date for the movie’s release; it could be out by the end of 2024 or early 2025. But seeing the hype, Apple has already bought its rights for $140 million.