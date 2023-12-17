With Calendars Marked for February 13, Ferrari Provide Insights Into Their New Car

Post-summer break, Ferrari persisted in being a standout team, channeling resources into perfecting the SF23 and yielding improved results. Charles Leclerc’s stellar P2 finishes in the last two races, and Carlos Sainz’s Singapore triumph underscored their competitive edge. Even after the season’s close, Ferrari hasn’t eased up as their attention now turns towards the upcoming car.

A recent Twitter announcement heightened anticipation, disclosing the Scuderia’s plan to unveil their new contender on February 13, 2024.

There were reports this year that the Italian team will pivot a lot of its concept for the upcoming 2024 model. Considering this, during a recent interview with Formula Passion, Frederic Vasseur affirmed that the forthcoming model would encompass a range of innovations.

He said, “We are changing 95% of the car’s components. The percentage should be taken as an indicative reference and not necessarily valid in absolute terms. But it remains the underlying message of a single-seater that will have little in common with her progenitor.”

Nevertheless, looking at the developments Vasseur pointed out that the term “revolution” might not precisely capture the nature of the changes. He said, “I don’t know if revolution is the right word, the regulations are the same.” However, Vasseur outlined key aspects of the new Ferrari project as the discussion progressed.

Elaborating on this Vasseur mentioned that the 676 project centers on developing a fresh chassis, gearbox, and suspension, leading to the repositioning of radiators, electronics, and internal components to enhance external aerodynamics.

While wrapping up his statements, Vasseur said, “In Maranello, we work without the hassle of tight deadlines. The crash tests for chassis homologation are still ongoing and have so far presented no complications, In parallel, the power unit-transmission group runs on the bench.”

Frederic Vasseur explains his thoughts for the 2023 Ferrari season

Under Frederic Vasseur’s leadership, Ferrari emerged as the sole team to disrupt Red Bull’s dominant winning streak. The pivotal moment came at the Singapore Grand Prix when Carlos Sainz’s remarkable performance secured the team’s only victory of the season.

However before this, at the beginning of 2023, Ferrari faced considerable challenges, as their initial car at Bahrain testing fell below expectations, leading to difficulties in achieving even top-five finishes. Recognizing this, team principal Frederic Vasseur cautioned against repeating the 2023 optimism.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Vasseur said, “For sure, I think the level of expectation was a bit too high at the beginning of the season. We understood quickly the situation after a couple of laps in Bahrain and even a couple of laps into the simulator before Bahrain.”

Furthermore, Vasseur highlighted specific races that posed the toughest challenges for the team during the season. While naming these particular races, the Ferrari boss said, “We had a tough moment but remember after Jeddah, Miami, Spain, or Zandvoort, Zandvoort is not so far away and we were almost lapped.”

Nevertheless, the 55-year-old underscored the team’s resilience, noting their capacity to rebound. Considering this, the Ferrari boss highlighted a significant leap forward compared to the Zandvoort race, signifying positive prospects.

However, while concluding his remarks, Vasseur noted that instead of gradual changes, Ferrari has opted for a new car design for 2024 to address weaknesses comprehensively.