Ferrari’s 2024 Resolution? Be More Like Red Bull

Ferrari experienced a tumultuous journey in the 2023 Formula 1 season, with initial challenges overshadowing their performance. However, a significant turnaround occurred after the summer break, positioning them as the only team capable of challenging the dominant Red Bull. Despite this significant accomplishment, Ferrari narrowly missed clinching the P2 spot in the Constructors’ Championship. Nevertheless now looking ahead Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur is determined to follow the Red Bull template in 2024.

According to Racing News 365, Vasseur elaborated on Ferrari’s strategic vision for the future. Vasseur emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from Red Bull’s success and outlined a shift towards a more assertive and risk-taking mindset within the team.

He said, “You always have to be at the limit, and I think this culture, when Red Bull are performing at the limit and aggressive on every single topic is a direction we have to take.” Certainly, Vasseur’s pivotal role in cultivating a culture of ambition and fearlessness has catalyzed the team, urging them to explore boundaries.

Taking this into account we can see how Vasseur has narrated his experience when he first joined the team. The Frenchman emphasized the significance of comprehending long-standing group dynamics within a team that had collaborated for several years.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of individuals fully grasping the group’s operations before making any decisions or taking action. Vasseur’s advocated approach has proven effective This success can be attributed to Vasseur’s proficiency in earning unwavering loyalty and respect from the team’s personnel.

How does Carlos Sainz view race strategies and choices by Ferrari for the 2023 season?

Ferrari has consistently faced intense scrutiny for strategic errors, be it under the leadership of Mattia Binotto or Frederic Vasseur. Nevertheless, team driver Carlos Sainz recently stepped up to defend his team. According to the Spaniard, Ferrari’s strategic mistakes in 2023 have significantly reduced. Additionally, Sainz also mentioned that with the strategy now well-managed, the team’s focus will shift towards improving other aspects in 2024.

While speaking to Motorsport-Total Sainz said, “I really believe that we didn’t lose that many points this year with the strategy. We didn’t get it right in some races, yes, but it wasn’t our Achilles’ heel.”

However, to support his argument, he pointed out cases where even top-tier teams like Mercedes and Red Bull made strategic errors. Sainz’s statements hold significance, particularly when drawing a comparison with Ferrari’s 2022 season. In that year, the Scuderia encountered strategic mishaps, notably in events like the Monaco GP and the British GP. However, this year showcases improvements in their strategic approach.

With an underwhelming conclusion to the 2023 season, Ferrari has adopted a reserved and relaxed tone in the pre-season discussions for the upcoming year. According to Vasseur, substantial modifications are in store for the 2024 car, signaling a remarkable overhaul with a 95% transformation.

Nevertheless in Ferrari’s pursuit of success under Frederic Vasseur, they might still face scrutiny on multiple fronts, including aspects like tire wear and race strategy. However, beyond that, there will also be a heightened focus on improving operational efficiency, particularly in the aftermath of consecutive disappointing seasons. This need for enhancement in various areas becomes imperative for Ferrari as they aim to rectify shortcomings and elevate their overall performance.