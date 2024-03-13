Toto Wolff’s Response to ‘Max Verstappen to Mercedes 2025’ Could Lure World Champion to Jump Ships

The ongoing turmoil at Red Bull has cast shadows of doubt over Max Verstappen’s future with the team. Looking to cash in on the situation is Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The Austrian, through a recent interview with the German publication OE24, has reminded Verstappen why the Silver Arrows could be his safest bet to continue his unprecedented dominance.

Wolff said, “…there will be completely new regulations from 2026, especially when it comes to the engine. This gives us the opportunity to hopefully do as well as we did in 2014. If you as a driver can be there early, that is of course an advantage.”

Wolff refers to the 2014 regulations that predominantly pertained to changes in engines. The introduction of the hybrid engine era marked the start of Mercedes’ dominance which continued until 2021. The Silver Arrows won all eight Constructors’ Championships while missing out on just one Drivers’ Championship in this period.

2026 will mark the start of another plethora of changes that will mainly focus on engine regulations. Mercedes, therefore, once again holds the chance to climb back to the top.

Lewis Hamilton, however, will join Ferrari a year prior to the start of the new regulations. That gives Max Verstappen the chance to replace him at Mercedes and follow the development of the 2026 car right from the start.

If the Dutchman can lead the development path for that car, he stands the chance to continue his domination for several more years and go on to become the most successful driver in F1’s history. He has, however, time and again, reiterated his loyalty to Red Bull.

Even amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, the Dutchman expressed his willingness to honor the contract that runs until the end of 2028. However, that loyalty has developed cracks since Helmut Marko’s place in the team has come under doubt.

Toto Wolff willing to bring Helmut Marko at Mercedes to lure Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko and Toto Wolff have often come to blows when it comes to their opinions in F1. However, the prospect of signing a driver like Max Verstappen is too lucrative to hold grudges over.

Wolff has even planned out the role Marko would perfectly fit in at Mercedes. The 80-year-old will take the place left vacant since the passing of Niki Lauda.

Meanwhile, rumors of a rift between Christian Horner and Adrian Newey have also emerged. As a result, there is a possibility that Newey could also sign for Mercedes. As a result of the same, Hamilton’s exit could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Mercedes if the likes of Verstappen, Marko, and Newey end up joining them.