With Just 6 Races to Go, Toto Wolff Tunnel Visions Mercedes Strategy to Take Down the Enemy in Red

Mercedes have reiterated their desire to finish second in the Constructors’ Championship as team principal Toto Wolff has now revealed his side’s strategy to take down Ferrari. The Prancing Horse have been closing the gap to the Silver Arrows recently as the duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are making steady gains. However, as quoted by mercedesamgf1.com,Wolff is determined to ensure that Mercedes are able to put a stop to Ferrari’s recent resurgence.

The Austrian is keen to ensure that Mercedes finish second in the championship to help his side receive as much prize money as possible ahead of the 2024 season. The 51-year-old, who has been unable to attend the recent races due to a knee injury, has recently explained how the Japanese Grand Prix exposed the weaknesses of the W14.

Toto Wolff explains Mercedes’ strategy to beat Ferrari

Ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Toto Wolff passed some remarks about Mercedes’ strategy to beat Ferrari in the remaining six races of the 2023 season. the Austrian began by explaining how the Silver Arrows were keen to limit the damage at the Japanese Grand Prix because of being aware that they would not be able to match the pace of Ferrari.

However, with just six races remaining in the 2023 season, Wolff has explained that his side will relish the fight with the Prancing Horse. After stating the same, he added, “We return to Lusail for the first time since 2021. The inaugural Grand Prix there was a successful one for us, so we are looking forward to going back. With its sweeping turns, it’s a demanding circuit and one the drivers also enjoy“.

Wolff then added how the Qatar GP weekend is all the more important because it will also feature the sprint. “As it is a Sprint weekend, we will have limited time to get on top of this and find a solid set-up for the rest of the event. It will be an interesting task and one we are excited for,” he explained. Similarly to Wolff, Lewis Hamilton is also keen to help Mercedes secure second place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Lewis Hamilton ready to challenge Ferrari

While speaking ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton explained how Mercedes did not expect to be in a fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship. However, with just six races remaining in the 2023 season, the Briton revealed that he will do his absolute best to ensure that his side do finish second.

If the Silver Arrows are indeed to finish second in the championship, they will also need George Russell to contribute. The 25-year-old has struggled recently as he has had just one top-five finish in the last six races. In stark contrast, Hamilton has finished in the top five in four of his last six races.