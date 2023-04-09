Trolls Made Lando Norris a ‘Security Threat’ Whilst Attending Devin Booker’s NBA Game

In the latest development, Lando Norris was depicted as a security threat when attending an NBA match. As per reports, a tweet alerted the security officials that the McLaren driver may gatecrash during the game when he went to watch Phoenix Suns’ game featuring Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

During a live stream on Twitch recently, Norris said that his photo was uploaded on Twitter with a caption, “This guy is going to run on the court mid-game” caption. Following this, the security officials of the sport surrounded the 23-year-old racer, who is a big-time basketball fan.

The British driver continued on the stream when he suddenly saw a bunch of security officials start to huddle around him. After a point, one of them asked the F1 driver to come backstage.

Awkward Norris abruptly replied to obey the order. While he was confused with the entire ordeal, the McLaren driver was later confronted that he was regarded as a security risk following the social media post.

However, the McLaren driver didn’t reveal what happened next. And how it was found out that they confronted the wrong person. Nevertheless, this was a moment the racing driver would never forget, for sure, alongside the Charles Leclerc mistake.

Despite the tough times, Norris is happy at McLaren

After the not-so-bright start of the season for Norris, there were rumors that the young Briton might be moving elsewhere. Most preferably to Red Bull in the future or Mercedes very soon.

However, the 23-year-old driver said he’s going nowhere and is happy with the Woking-based team. When asked by Channel 4 in an interview about his future prospects and if he’s eyeing a Mercedes seat, the Briton asked back, “Am I? Interesting.”

P6, points on the board, pizza shapes in the bag. Happy days pic.twitter.com/IhLJBJ8dV2 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 2, 2023

And then he went on to clear out everything with his statement, “No, I’m here, I’m happy where I am.” With Norris being positive about his tenure at the Papaya team, McLaren is equally confident of keeping the 23-year-old.

McLaren is confident about keeping Norris

The British driver committed long-term to the team ahead of the 2022 F1 season. With an ensured stay till the end of the 2025 season, sources claim that Norris will be in the team until he can sign another deal.

The entire team at Woking and boss Zak Brown are confident of keeping Lando Norris on the team. The driver, who has been here since 2019, has seen his partners come and go, but he’s been a regular and dominant figure in the team.

A driver of his stature saw Carlos Sainz’s departure, Daniel Ricciardo’s arrival and departure, and Oscar Piastri’s arrival in recent times. He has been the best driver by far the Woking-based team has in their ranks off late.