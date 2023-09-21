Troubled to Choose Between Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda Ends Up Axing Himself in Hope of ‘What’s Best for AlphaTauri’

The driver market for the 2024 Formula One season is heating up, and one of the teams that faces a tough challenge ahead is AlphaTauri. The Italian outfit has three talented drivers in contention for two seats: Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda. And it is not only a challenge for the team, as even Tsunoda surprisingly shrugged when asked who he wants as his teammate next season.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1’s David Croft, Tsunoda was asked to choose between Ricciardo and Lawson as potential partners for 2024. The Japanese rookie tried a diplomatic way to deal with it and praised both drivers’ qualities but could make a clear choice.

Tsunoda was reluctant to axe either of them, believing the team could benefit from any selection of the two for 2024. However, he realized that there was only one way to avoid making a decision: by sacrificing himself.

Yuki Tsunoda offers to sacrifice his seat for Ricciardo and Lawson

Tsunoda agrees that Daniel Ricciardo is the more experienced driver to get good results. However, he is also impressed with Liam Lawson’s performance. Tsunoda jokingly suggested that the AlphaTauri should have three seats by 2024 in order to accommodate all three drivers.

“Daniel is probably easier, he has more experience, so maybe he can extract those results, but also Liam… I don’t know, I’m scared to say!” “I think Liam also had the best score, he did ninth, I’ve never done ninth, so I’ll stop here. Liam and Daniel… Three seats.” “I wouldn’t be happy to go back to being reserve. Obviously, I know how hard it is to get into Formula 1 and I understand that that can be really difficult sometimes,”

Tsunoda was also asked how confident he is that he will not be the driver who is left out of AlphaTauri’s 2024 lineup. Replying to that he mentioned that we will have to wait and see and that people will find out soon.