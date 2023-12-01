Turf War Flares Up as FIA’s ‘Unhealthy’ Money Matters Take Spotlight Amidst F-Word Controversy

In a recent assessment by British Analyst Joe Saward, the dynamics among the FIA, F1, and Formula 1 teams are said to have reached their lowest point since the 1980s. While the business aspect of the sport is flourishing, concerns are rising within the F1 community. The FIA, despite perceiving itself as a powerful force in the sport, is facing skepticism. This has prompted discussions about the potential advantages of F1 separating from the federation and functioning independently.

According to Saward, the federation took on a role akin to an ‘Edwardian nanny‘ by scolding Toto Wolff and Frederic Vasseur for using strong language in Las Vegas. Saward deems this action as silly, asserting that it makes the FIA appear out of touch with the reality of the modern world.

Expanding on the matter the British analyst initially wrote, “It was absurd to suggest that this caused “moral injury or loss to the FIA.” However, later Saward suggested that the argument made by the two team bosses might have carried more weight if they had directed their comments specifically at a particular FIA official.

Nevertheless, the question of whether such remarks would actually result in moral injury or loss remains uncertain. Interestingly Saward’s mention of this aspect underscores the importance of the FIA prioritizing these issues over more urgent matters, potentially influencing the future of the sport.

In light of these observations, the journalist said, “It might be a good idea for the federation to live up to its claims about transparency and publish its finances for the last few years.”

What issues persist between FIA and F1?

Formula 1 has a history of disputes and controversies, and the current saga is particularly intriguing, revolving around (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. It all began when he granted approval for Andretti’s entry into F1.

Although the FIA approved Andretti’s entry among four teams, final confirmation still awaits Formula One Management’s approval. Nevertheless, with tensions already high, Ben Sulayem added fuel to the fire by addressing speculations about the potential sale of F1’s commercial rights.

Reports from Bloomberg suggested a Saudi Arabian bid for F1’s rights, but Ben Sulayem stepped in voicing worries about the possible negative outcomes of an inflated takeover. Interestingly, his involvement resulted in anger among senior F1 officials, who accused the FIA president of engaging in ‘unacceptable’ interference.

This emerging situation indicates a deepening political feud between F1 and the FIA, given their divergent responsibilities. Considering this, the persistent Andretti saga certainly appears to be reminiscent of the historical FISA-FOCA conflict in the ’80s, a pivotal period in shaping modern F1.

That historical dispute involved FISA (an early FIA iteration) and FOCA (predecessor to FOM) focusing on issues like prize money, regulations, and commercial rights. The conflict reached its peak with the signing of the first Concorde Agreement in 1981, marked by Grand Prix boycotts and political maneuvering.

Nevertheless, despite alignment in ideology until now, evolving perspectives within both entities hint at a potential revival of power struggles.