Lando Norris Reveals When He Prophesied His Misfortune in China: ”F**King Knew It”

Lando Norris’ presence of mind was on full display at the 2024 Chinese GP as the McLaren driver knew the exact moment he handed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc an advantage. Missing out on a pit stop under Virtual Safety Car (VSC) conditions, Norris recalls how he saw the double-yellow flags being waved at him and how he missed his window by seconds.

Norris was in P2 when Valtteri Bottas’ engine gave out on lap 20, causing the Sauber driver to stop on the track. A VSC or Safety Car was imminent, but race control didn’t decide until it was too late for Norris.

Right before crossing the pit-entry lane, Norris saw double-yellow flags being waved at him, which meant that the pit lane was closed. Shortly afterward, the VSC came out allowing Leclerc, who was behind him, to pit and put in fresher tires.

After the race, Norris revealed that he knew what happened. Even on the team radio, moments after he missed on his chance to pit, the Brit said, “F*cking joking me. Ah, f**king knew it!”

Norris went on to say that he was sure about VSC being deployed. He dreaded the possibility of it coming out after he crossed the pit-entry and so it happened. Thankfully, Norris’ pace was good and he changed his tire on the very next lap. He also managed to come out ahead of Leclerc who dropped to P5 after his stop.

How did Lando Norris keep the Ferraris at Bay?

Norris finished P2 in China – his best performance of the 2024 season so far. He managed to keep Sergio Perez (who finished P3) at bay while crossing the chequered flag behind the ever-dominant Max Verstappen.

The VSC timing was a small hiccup in an otherwise flawless race from Norris. He started from P4 and was ahead of the Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Sainz (who started P6 and P7 respectively) from the very get-go. McLaren’s strong pace and good strategy also helped him maintain his lead, as he earned his second podium of the season.

On the other hand, his teammate Oscar Piastri suffered damage following his shunt with Daniel Ricciardo. This spoiled his charge forward and the Aussie could only muster up a P8 finish on the day.

After the Chinese GP, Leclerc admitted that McLaren had better speed around the Shanghai International Circuit. He added that Piastri’s damage was a lucky break for the Maranello-based team because his overtaking both cars was a real possibility.