Max Verstappen Goes Viral for Dangerously Driving $2,700,000 Hypercar Like It’s Nothing: “Faster Than Hamilton With One Hand”

Max Verstappen always seemed destined for success from a very young age. From joining F1, without even having his license, with Toro Rosso as a 17-year-old, the Dutchman is now scripting history by breaking records on a regular basis. The 25-year-old is now already a double world champion and won the title last season by winning a record 15 races. While there is no secret that Verstappen is an outstanding driver, what fans often do not see firsthand is the confidence he has inside the car. A rare video has now surfaced where the Red Bull racer can be seen driving his $2,700,000 worth hypercar with one hand.

Verstappen is driving the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a hypercar that renowned Red Bull aerodynamicist Adrian Newey helped develop. Since Red Bull had an association with Aston Martin previously, Verstappen also received the opportunity to test the Valkyrie, a car that he now owns himself.

Fans claim Verstappen is driving a “Newey spaceship” even during summer break

Since Red Bull have won all 12 races of this season so far, many have compared the team’s car to that of a spaceship. It is the same reason why fans such as Enzo are now claiming that Max Verstappen is driving another “Newey spaceship” when they spotted him driving the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

What caught the eye of most fans such as Ana and Matt was the way Verstappen maneuvered the car with just one hand. The Dutchman seems to be multitasking as he is driving at a high speed and also looking at the navigation.

Meanwhile, some other fans looked at Verstappen’s driving video and took it as an opportunity to mock the Dutchman’s arch-rival, Lewis Hamilton. For example, fans such as Nabi stated that the Red Bull driver seems quicker than the Briton despite driving it with just “one hand“.

Valkyrie is one of the four Aston Martins Max Verstappen owns

According to a report issued by carthrottle.com, Max Verstappen owns a total of four Aston Martins. One of them is the DB11, which is a road-approved version of James Bond’s car in the film Spectre. The report states that this car costs $200,000. Meanwhile, two other Aston Martins that the Dutchman owns are the 2018 Vantage ($150,000) and a DBS Superleggera ($360,000).

However, none of these Aston Martins even come close to the Valkyrie which costs $2,700,000. After testing the hypercar three years ago, Verstappen labelled it as “insane” in an interview (as quoted by motorsport.com).

Even though the car back then was still in its development phase, the 25-year-old believed that its levels of downforce were “incredible“. He ended his remarks by stating that he had immense fun in driving it as the car was “super aggressive“.