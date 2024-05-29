mobile app bar

Unable to Cook After Hectic Qualifying, Charles Leclerc Resorted to Unhealthy Diet to Beat His Hunger

Speaking after the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1’s Matt Baker revealed what Charles Leclerc decided to have on the eve of the all-important race. The Monegasque won his home Grand Prix for the first time in his F1 career, and it was actually his favorite Pizza that propelled him to take the chequered flag in P1.

On the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Baker revealed, “Pizza was what Charles Leclerc revealed, is what he ate. He said he got home too late on the Saturday night, so he couldn’t cook.” Baker then also revealed that the #16 driver ordered his favorite Pizza, which is a Margherita with Prosecco.

Formula 1 driver’s diets are generally very restricted and planned. Even more so when the meals are to be eaten during a race weekend. Despite this, the Ferrari driver was in the mood to have himself a cheat meal before he went on to register an iconic win on the streets of Monte Carlo the very next day.

That said, this conversation about Leclerc’s cheat meal before the Monaco Grand Prix raised a question in the minds of the hosts. Baker seemingly wondered out loud about whether Leclerc really cooks his own meals.

Charles Leclerc prefers cooking his own meals in Monaco

As explained, the diet of Formula 1 drivers is very strictly regulated. Moreover, with all the travelling that goes in during a season, it is really unheard of for drivers to do their own cooking.

But Charles Leclerc really prefers a home-cooked meal whenever he gets the chance. Former Aston Martin’s head of strategy Bernie Collins hypothesized that the reason why Leclerc was making his own meals was because he was in Monaco.

The #16 driver is a native Monegasque, and with his own house in the Principality, he has everything at his disposal to do his own cooking. However, because of the preparations he would have been carrying before his home race, Leclerc perhaps preferred to order a meal from outside on this occasion.

