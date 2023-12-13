Unlike Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc Reveals He Can’t Pinpoint From Where Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Generates the Mighty Edge

Charles Leclerc has recently revealed that he is unaware of the mighty advantage Max Verstappen’s RB19 had. Unlike Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari driver shared that he is clueless to understand the edge Verstappen had that saw him take 19 wins this season.

Speaking about this, Leclerc told Auto Motor und Sport, “I spoke to Lewis [Hamilton] after Mexico, where he told me that he could see exactly where Max’s car was better. Maybe that’s true for him, but I have to tell you that I can’t possibly see the details.”

Admittedly, the fine millimeter differences in ground clearance or suspension made Red Bull the most dominant side in F1 in recent years, or in the sport in general. However, Leclerc, who recently extended his contract with Ferrari, also stated that he looks at the on-board footage from the drivers.

It helps him to understand what the other drivers are doing during race days and not doing. Nevertheless, Ferrari was able to beat Red Bull once this year and stop the Austrian team from becoming the perfect F1 outfit. However, for Leclerc, it was an experience not too nice.

How did Charles Leclerc fail to take Ferrari to the top in 2023?

While Charles Leclerc was the man who scored more points for Ferrari in 2023, it certainly wasn’t him when it comes to taking the topmost position on the podium this year. It was his teammate Carlos Sainz in Singapore instead.

The 2023 Singapore GP saw the only non-Red Bull win this season and Sainz pulled off a brilliant masterclass. He qualified in P1 on Saturday, ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc who were in P2, and P3 respectively.

In the end, Sainz was able to hold off Lando Norris and the Mercedes duo to take the only Ferrari win this year. As the Spanish driver was on top of the world, it was exactly the opposite for Leclerc, who finished the race in P4. Therefore, it was pretty ‘hurtful’ for him.

Speaking on this, Leclerc said, “That hurts especially in a season like this, in which there was only this one chance. That’s where I didn’t get the qualification right, which ultimately cost me the race.” Notably, qualification is very important in a narrow street circuit like Marina Bay as it can deliver the driver a win.

All in all, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are doing everything they can to be on top again. However, at the same time, the Monegasque is worried that Red Bull would be ahead again by a couple of tenths and dominate the grid in 2024.