Valtteri Bottas Claims Mercedes Would Have Refused to Set Up His Liquor Shop: “Some Things Are a No-Go”

Valtteri Bottas has spent much of the past few years planning for the future and exploring off-track ventures. Following his passion, he entered the liquor business by launching Oath Gin, an Australia-based company.

Together with his girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, Bottas manufactures gin at his own facility. The country is also home to Ihana, his wine brand, which produces around 5,000 bottles a year.

Bottas believes his venture into the alcohol business was a byproduct of him joining Sauber in 2022, as the team had fewer contractual restrictions compared to Mercedes, where he raced from 2017 to 2021.

Sauber is a much smaller outfit, with fewer implications for its brand image if something goes wrong. Mercedes, on the other hand, represents something much bigger.

A part of the Daimler Group in F1, Mercedes is obligated to follow stricter rules. And this includes their drivers promoting external brands that do not align with the company’s image. “There’s always some kind of flexibility, but yeah, some things are just a no-go with big companies,” Bottas said on The Howie Games podcast.

“It’s [Sauber] not a car manufacturer. So I think obviously with certain things, much more freedom. So I could actually set up the gin company with my girlfriend, which I could not have before.”

Bottas, however, has now returned to Mercedes following his exit from Sauber at the end of the 2024 season. While he may not be a starting driver, his role as a reserve will involve ambassadorial duties for the Brackley-based outfit. So, will his alcohol ventures pose a problem?

He revealed that he had a conversation with Mercedes’ hierarchy before re-signing.

“Everyone at Mercedes, they’ve got to know me now. I’ve explained, okay, I’ve got this and this and this. What can I promote? What I can’t? What are the guidelines? And we’re on the same page,” Bottas added.

Liquor brands might not be the only frowned-upon topic at Mercedes. Bottas also sports an Aussie mullet—something that would have been a big no in the older F1 days for a team like Mercedes. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be an issue anymore, either.

Toto Wolff feels Bottas should keep the mullet

The last time Bottas was at Mercedes, he rarely experimented with his hair, sticking to a simple haircut not typically associated with F1 stars. However, after joining Sauber, he embraced several lifestyle changes.

One of those changes was the mullet, which has since become a fan favorite, especially among Australian F1 supporters—including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. When asked if Wolff had ever asked him to drop the mullet, Bottas replied, “He did say, ‘You can keep your mullet.’ And he said, ‘I actually kind of like it.’”

The origins of Bottas’ mullet can be traced back to Australia’s influence on him. The Finn has often reiterated that he considers Australia his second home, spending much of his off-season there with his Cromwell.

He also mentioned that Australia has helped him step out of his formerly reserved nature, making him far more outspoken. With the season opener set to take place in Melbourne, Bottas will likely be present in the paddock sporting Mercedes’ colors.