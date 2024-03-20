Valtteri Bottas Obliterates the Internet With the Best Advertisement To Ever Grace the F1 World

Nico Rosberg has been receiving a ton of online plaudits after he was spotted dancing and singing for a commercial advertisement in the last few days. However, it appears that another former Mercedes driver has taken it on as a challenge. A recent commercial starring Valtteri Bottas and Uber Carshare has been hailed as the best to ever grace the F1 world.

The Finnish driver, who considers Australia to be his second home, collaborated with Carshare to design a customized classic ute. Through their combined efforts, they have created a perfect second car for a road trip in Australia.

The campaign’s latest phase essentially encourages Australians to get out and see the country within the limitations of their first car. However, this raises the question of what precisely has been incorporated into this customized automobile.

For those unaware, Valtteri Bottas has himself been highlighting the car’s features. Taking to his Twitter handle, Bottas initially was seen showcasing his love for the Australian lifestyle. However, it was later that he revealed the features of the car.

He said, “So this is my second car designed for my second home, Australia. Bike rack, [Fishing] rod holders, roof racks, thong storage, built-in pile and in-built sunscreen and bug repellent dispensers.” He later added that the car has mullet aeration technology, a meat pie warmer, and a bug reduction system.

Nevertheless, as soon as the clip went viral on the internet, fans bombarded the social media platform. What’s notable though is that they solely expressed appreciation for Bottas’ outstanding acting and mentioned nothing about the marketing.

Fans go insane over Valtteri Bottas’ incredible acting in a creative advertisement

Valtteri Bottas was visible in teal blue attire for the duration of the minute-long footage. Moreover, for every scene in the clips, he also had a variety of expressions.

Indeed, his perfect comedic timing amazed viewers, making them wonder how a pro racer could excel in a different role. As a result, numerous well-known motorsports personalities claim this advertisement to be the best in recent times.

After watching the humorous commercial, individuals like Damon Hill and Pierre Gasly even dubbed Bottas a “Classic” and “Legend.”

Although Bottas has captured the hearts of the spectators off the track, it will be intriguing to see whether he can do it on the Australian track later this weekend.