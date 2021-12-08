Miscellaneous

“Verstappen is a hard racer but a fair racer, and I expect no different this weekend”- Chrisitan Horner defends his star driver despite the Dutch being criticized for his driving standards in the recent races

"He's the challenger"– Christian Horner rubbishes Lewis Hamilton's Max Verstappen under pressure claim
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“I want to posterize Draymond Green because he continues to talk stuff to me”: Miles Bridges hilariously names the Warriors DPOY as the player he wants to dunk on
No Newer Articles