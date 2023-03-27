Viaplay Releases Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion Trailer and Reveal Documentary Series Premiere Date

Max Verstappen is undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the current grid as he has proved his brilliance week in and week out. The 25-year-old is already a two-time world champion and has already registered several records.

However, not many know of the struggles and hardships the Dutchman had to go through during his childhood to reach this stage. In his pursuit of greatness, Max had several interactions with his father, Jos, who was ruthless in his parenting.

Viaplay Netherlands is now coming out with a three-part documentary series called Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion to share exclusive details of the relationship the Dutchman shared with Jos. The series will showcase how Jos’ intense parental style helped Max to become one of the greatest drivers seen in the sport today.

Details of Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion

Viaplay Netherlands released the trailer of the documentary series, Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion, on March 27. The trailer features short clips of the Dutchman’s childhood, his family and his struggles, among other things. Fans interested in watching the series can watch the first episode on April 2 on Viaplay.

The three-part series will feature exclusive interviews with Verstappen’s family and close friends, who will give their take on what has helped the 25-year-old become one of the best racers in the world today. The series will also dive into some of the unseen moments of his intense training under his father.

These clips will show how Jos made it clear to Max from a very young age that the Red Bull driver must strive for perfection and nothing less. Furthermore, Jos himself reveals in the series that “a lot of people have no idea what you have to do to arrive at the top of sport”.

The series will also feature clips of Max’s 2022 season, a year in which he completely dominated the sport. The Dutchman was at the top of the world last year as he claimed a record 15 wins out of 22 through the course of the season.

Max gives his take on his upcoming series

In an interview with his official website, news.verstappen.com, Max Verstappen explained how he gave Viaplay exclusive access to his world over the past season, with the hope that this would help his fans receive an honest look into his career and life.

Via this series, the Dutchman hopes that the viewers will get a chance to appreciate the hard work everyone around him has put in to help him reach the stage he has today.

His father also shared a similar view as he hoped that this series will help fans appreciate “the sacrifices and hard work from all involved that go into achieving success at the highest level”.

Jos concluded his remarks by stating that he is extremely proud of his son and that it had been a delight for him to watch Max grow into one of the best drivers in the sport.