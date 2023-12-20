Was Ayrton Senna Gay? Trusted Aide Once Spilled the Tea on His Relationship With Women to Bust the Myth

Although there is no secret that Ayrton Senna is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, little is known about his personal life. One of the top questions that usually are searched online is whether he was “gay“. One of the late Brazilian driver‘s trusted aides once shed light on the same.

In Tom Rubython’s book, The Life of Senna, the former McLaren driver’s photographer, Keith Sutton, provides some interesting insights about the three-time F1 champion’s sexuality. Sutton notes in the prologue of Rubython’s book, “We used to discuss everything from God to girls. I laugh today when people whisper to me that Ayrton didn’t really like girls and that he was gay“.

Sutton’s remarks are interesting as Senna was married and also dated several other women during his lifetime. The former McLaren driver was married to Lilian de Vasconcelos Souza for over a year. The two then had a divorce as Souza claimed that Senna’s first passion was always racing.

Moreover, American author Carole Mallory once also provided an interesting description about Senna’s relationship with women. In an article she published on The Wrap website, Mallory explained how Senna had “smoldering good looks“.

She then interestingly adds that “footage indicates that he (Senna) lived the life somewhat of a playboy“. As a result, Mallory believes that Senna was “a sex symbol“.

Who else did Ayrton Senna date?

After divorcing Lilian de Vasconcelos Souza in 1982, Ayrton Senna then had several other relationships. From late 1988 until 1990, he dated Brazilian TV star Xuxa.

Soon after, Senna was also in a brief relationship with Christine Ferracciu between 1990 and 1991. Senna then also had an affair with American model Carol Alt.

That is not it, as Senna once also dated a 15-year-old in 1985. The two were also briefly engaged before Senna decided to break up with her. When it comes to Senna and women, one famous quote from himself seems to summarize the three-time champion’s relationship with them.

Senna once interestingly claimed, “Women – always in trouble with them, but can’t live without them“. This quote of his seems to sum up his life perfectly as throughout his time as an F1 driver, he had several relationships.