Watch: Carlos Sainz Catching Breath After Chasing Thief to Save His $631,317 Rare Timepiece

Carlos Sainz didn’t disappoint the Ferrari fans at the Italian GP this past weekend as he clinched an outstanding podium. Following his incredible performance, the Spaniard went to Milan to celebrate. However, his celebrations were cut short after a thief attempted to steal his luxurious $631,317 Richard Mille watch. Fortunately for him, he managed to retrieve his watch as he successfully caught the thieves. The video of the same has now gone viral and the 29-year-old, who lost his breath in the process, has emerged as a hero.

However, it’s pertinent to note that Sainz has not been the only driver who has been a victim of robbery lately. Previously, thieves have also attempted to rob the likes of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

Leclerc was robbed off his watch near Naples, while Norris suffered a similar fate at Wembley Stadium in London, during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Interestingly, on all three occasions, the thieves attempted to rob the drivers of their Richard Mille watches. The Swiss brand is famous for its watches as many F1 drivers use the company’s products.

Video of Carlos Sainz chasing and catching the thieves goes viral

As seen in the video below, Carlos Sainz stopped to catch his breath after he successfully managed to retrieve his watch from the thieves. The police then carried out their investigation and searched the pockets of the robbers.

Meanwhile, the passing fans patted Sainz on the back and told him that he did a good job. While Sainz did an incredible job in recovering his watch from the thieves, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, once went through a similar incident.

Charles Leclerc chased behind thieves in Italy last year

Similar to Carlos Sainz’s watch, Charles Leclerc‘s customized Richard Mille RM 67-02 was also stolen last year. After realizing the same, the Monegasque chased the thieves in his Ferrari 488 Pista. That video too, became viral all over social media.

Following the incident involving Leclerc, the Italian police arrested four individuals. Moreover, the police also released the video of the Ferrari driver chasing the thieves.