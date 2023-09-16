WATCH: George Russell Put Lewis Hamilton In an Awkward Situation Inside Closed Room

As Formula 1 moved to its Asian leg in Singapore, the drivers began to experience extreme heat due to the humid weather conditions. Consequently, as soon as they finished the practice sessions, the drivers quickly jumped into the ice-cold water. During one of these cold water sessions, George Russell put Lewis Hamilton in an awkward situation, as seen in a video released by Mercedes on X [formerly Twitter.]

The Silver Arrows are having a flamboyant time so far in Singapore. They managed to find good times on the sheet during both Free Practice sessions and, therefore, were in a jolly mood.

Furthermore, it was even better for Hamilton as the seven-time world champion received huge applause on social media due to his recent interaction with a couple of fans. Nevertheless, Hamilton and Russell had a great start to their race weekend in Singapore.

George Russell’s awkward situation with Lewis Hamilton in a closed room

As the drivers jumped into the ice-cold water to beat the heat, the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton were no different. They sat inside a big bucket of cold water and initiated a talk with joy. Something which might not be appropriate when heard from “outside” of the room, as the former Williams driver pointed out.

As they both sat inside the bucket, Russell began, “This is life. This is like heaven. It really is.” Following this, he suddenly said, “Oh yeah.” This was the moment Russell realized that he took things a bit too far when he said it.

He soon capitalized on it to say, “If someone was listening to us from outside.” This left Hamilton giggling as they both continued enjoying their ice bucket bath in a closed room before the real deal began on Saturday.

Can Mercedes snatch a win in Singapore?

Mercedes had great Free Practice sessions on Friday, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell recording decent lap times. In the first session, the duo had P5 and P6 finishes, whereas in FP2, they had P3 and P5 finishes.

Furthermore, the 38-year-old also shared that the Marina Bay Circuit has been one of the best starts to their race weekend so far this season. With that, the seven-time world champion also praised the new layout of the track.

With everything in their favor, Red Bull and Aston Martin on the back foot, team Mercedes will finally look to claim a win this time around. Their only rival so far seems to be Ferrari, and if they manage a win in Singapore, it will be their second win after the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix.