Watch Max Verstappen Choke On His Water Considering Possible Mercedes Move

Lewis Hamilton opting to switch to Ferrari in 2025 was a move that sent shockwaves throughout the F1 world. The move triggered speculations about any driver joining any team, regardless of their history. Max Verstappen, however, might not be in line with the move. In a video clip uploaded on X by user Nini, the 3X world champion can be seen choking on water at the prospect of joining Mercedes.

During a live stream on Team Redline’s Twitch channel, Verstappen and Luke Bennett engaged in some conversation. During the same, Verstappen told Bennett that he had “just presented my PowerPoint presentation.” Without skipping a beat, Bennett added, “to Mercedes!”

When Bennett spoke, Verstappen was taking a sip from his water bottle. As the Dutchman heard Bennett’s words, he instantly started laughing, which ended up with him choking on water. The small exchange ended up hilariously, making for a great watch for the fans.

However, with Hamilton‘s switch, the unpredictability of F1 rises even more. While there was once a notion of certain drivers never joining certain teams, it no longer remains the belief.

Given the same, speculations about Verstappen joining Mercedes one day have caught wind. For fans, the move makes even more sense as it will give the 26-year-old a chance to prove his skills in a team apart from Red Bull.

Could Max Verstappen be a Mercedes driver someday?

Merely two days after the sensational news of Hamilton leaving Mercedes, Toto Wolff faced a curious question. The media asked the Austrian about the possibility of him bringing Max Verstappen on board to replace Hamilton. Wolff remained non-committal in his response, as he claimed they would try to have the “best possible combination” driving their cars.

He added the ball was in their court to prove they had a fast car, capable of competing at the front. Should the team be able to achieve that, they will certainly try to poach the biggest names on the grid.

Red Bull‘s Helmut Marko also faced similar questions a few days later and was clearer in his response. He cleared that given the history between Verstappen and Wolff, there was no chance the Dutchman would join Mercedes. There has been a history of both entities taking shots at each other. Given the same, Marko believes Verstappen would never drive for Wolff.

For now, Verstappen remains committed to Red Bull. The reigning world champ has a contract with the team till the end of the 2028 season, and it looks unlikely he will leave early. He might be up for grabs in 2029, but only if he opts to continue racing in F1.