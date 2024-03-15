Watch: Max Verstappen Stuck in a Sticky Situation With Choice Between Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen may be cruising to victory every weekend in F1. However, behind him, the competition remains tough and it also involves his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. The Mexican has been under the radar for his inconsistent performances and his inability to be close to Verstappen’s pace. Thus, there have been speculations about whether Red Bull may look to bring in a better and faster teammate for the Dutchman in the future. Amid these speculations, the reigning champion was posed with an interesting question that put him in a sticky situation.

As per a video on Twitter (now X), Verstappen got this question at a promotional appearance: who among Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso would perform better in equal machinery? The three-time champion was on the spot as the question poked at his teammate’s relative performances to him.

The video shows Verstappen chuckling and asking the individual instead, “Are you Spanish or Mexican”? This perhaps indicated his strategy to alter his answer as per the questioning man’s nationality.

The future of Perez remains uncertain due to his inconsistent performances last year. However, the 34-year-old has started 2024 on a better note with consecutive P2 finishes behind Verstappen.

On the other hand, Alonso has been a driver to watch out for in the midfield ever since last year. With Aston Martin not able to take the next step towards race wins and championships, there have been speculations on whether the Spaniard may look to switch teams.

It is pertinent to note that there have always been links between Red Bull and Alonso. The Austrian team could have signed the two-time champion back in the day. Moreover, even in the present day, many have touted Alonso to be the correct replacement if Verstappen does surprisingly choose to leave Red Bull.

How likely is it to see Fernando Alonso besides Max Verstappen rather than replacing him?

Fernando Alonso was reportedly quite close to signing up for Red Bull in 2009. Team boss Christian Horner has always respected the Spaniard’s talent and would have wanted him to drive for the Milton Keynes outfit. Cut to 2024, and the situation is bringing Alonso closer to a Red Bull negotiation again.

Amid the political turmoil at the Austrian team, there have been statements from Max Verstappen that he may consider his future options. He made these remarks amid rumors that Red Bull could suspend Helmut Marko. However, Red Bull have ensured to quieten the rumors by assuring and retaining Marko.

So, Alonso getting into Verstappen’s seat is an unlikely possibility as things stand. So, what about the second Red Bull seat? Ever since Daniel Ricciardo left in 2018, Verstappen has had several teammates, with the latest being Sergio Perez.

2024 is the last year of the Mexican driver’s contract with Red Bull, so there are possibilities wide open for the Dutchman to potentially again have a new teammate in the future. Initially, Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda were the prime contenders for Perez’s seat for 2025.

However, the internal strife at RB is not allowing them to unleash their best performances. While Tsunoda is not showing enough maturity for a promotion, the Aussie veteran has underperformed in the opening two races of 2024.

Thus, Perez is relatively safe with his season starting on the right note. However, just in case the #11 driver begins to underperform again, drivers like Alonso and Carlos Sainz, who are free agents for next season, may knock on Red Bull’s doors.

It certainly depends on whom the Austrian team wants to sign. Their policy of preferring young drivers may reduce Alonso’s chances, but the 42-year-old’s speed and skill are likely to make him at least one of Red Bull’s candidates.