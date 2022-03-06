“We are on very good terms, and I want to give her the freedom she needs to have”- Jost Capito on assuring Claire Williams that the team is going in the right direction and how she maintains good relationship with the team

Current Williams F1 boss Jost Capito explains how Claire Williams is on good terms with the team and how it was difficult for her to hand over the team.

The American investment firm Dorilton Capital bought Williams F1 from the Williams family in 2020. Sir Frank Williams and Claire Williams stepped away from the sport in September 2020 and new leadership was brought in.

Sir Frank Williams founded the team in 1978 and Claire took over as the deputy team principal in 2013. The team saw a rise and drastic downfall after 2017. As per the current team principal Jost Capito, Claire had a difficult time stepping back and handing over the team.

A hard decision leading to the right direction

Jost Capito is the current CEO and team principal alongside François-Xavier Demaison acting as the technical director for the team.

The ex McLaren CEO joined the team in 2021 and explained the relation of Claire Williams with the team stating:

“I think it was very hard for Claire to step back even though she knows it’s the right decision,” Capito told the media.

“I’m in contact with Claire. I agreed with her that if she wants to know something if she wants to be in touch, I’m always reachable. But I think she needs some distance.”

Claire Williams’ priority is her family

As per Capito, Claire Williams’ current priority is her family after the passing of Sir Frank Williams at the age of 79 in 2021.

“We are on very good terms, and [I want to] give her the freedom she needs to have,” he explained.

“Now, especially with Frank passing away, it’s even harder for her. She needs some time for the family, but she knows she can contact me and visit me whenever she wants,” the German concluded.