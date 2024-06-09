“We Are Strong”: Charles Leclerc Ignores Qualifying Woes as Tables Turn in Ferrari’s Favor Before Canadian GP

Ferrari struggled during qualifying in Canada as both of their drivers were unable to advance to Q3. Charles Leclerc is set to start Sunday’s race from 11th place, while his teammate Carlos Sainz will be right beside him in 12th. Despite these setbacks, Leclerc remains confident that Ferrari can bounce back in the race, especially with the forecasted wet track conditions.

The unpredictable weather in Montreal has added to the uncertainty. Drivers have dealt with everything from hail to sunshine, making it hard to prepare for the race. This unpredictability is precisely where Leclerc sees an opportunity for Ferrari.

️| “Is P11 a decent result?” Charles Leclerc: “No.” “Really, I don’t understand what we are doing wrong…but we are doing something wrong…” pic.twitter.com/b5btsuoKcR — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) June 4, 2023

Ferrari opted for a higher downforce setup during qualifying, anticipating rain that ultimately did not come. As a result, their performance on the dry track was less than stellar. However, the expected wet conditions on race day could play to their advantage, potentially giving them the upper hand over their competitors up front.

Leclerc shared his optimism ahead of the Grand Prix, saying, “Today, the weather is quite unpredictable, and gives us some opportunities to come back at the front. So, we need to use those opportunities the right way.”

He expressed his ambition to reach the podium, adding, “If we can get onto the podium, that would be amazing. Realistically, a top five would be a good target with the performance we’ve had until now. A podium is my target today. On the dry, especially in qualifying, we didn’t have the pace we wanted, but in damp conditions, we are strong.”

Charles Leclerc: It wasn’t an easy day yesterday. But, today, the weather is quite unpredictable, and gives us some opportunities to come back at the front. So, we need to use those opportunities the right way. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 9, 2024

However, achieving this goal will not be as straightforward for the Monagasque as he might expect.

The biggest hurdle for Charles Leclerc is the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve itself

The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a narrow track, resembling a street circuit, which makes overtaking extremely difficult despite the three DRS zones throughout the lap. The layout features many heavy-braking chicanes and a challenging hairpin in the final sector, putting a premium on precision and making it hard to gain positions.

Starting from 11th place, Leclerc faces a tough challenge. Navigating through the field to reach the podium will require not only skill but also a bit of luck. The wet conditions might work in his favor, as they can lead to more mistakes and potential crashes among the front runners, offering Leclerc a chance to climb up the order.

What is the Wall of Champions and who has crashed there? The infamous Turn 14 wall has played a role in Canadian Grand Prix classics for over 50 years. This wall has been unyielding to some of the greatest F1 champions. pic.twitter.com/lHfGz7mrrD — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) June 5, 2024

One of the track’s most challenging features is the Wall of Champions, a daunting obstacle that is particularly tricky to handle in wet conditions. However, the close competition among teams and drivers means that while Leclerc’s optimism is commendable, it’s still a huge challenge to move from 11th to a podium finish.