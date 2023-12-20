Believe It or Not, Lando Norris Is a Swiftie With Taylor Swift Action a Big Part of Pre-Race Hype

Taylor Swift’s widespread influence extends beyond the music realm, reaching unexpected corners like the high-speed domain of Formula 1. This became apparent in April 2023 when amusing speculations surfaced, suggesting a romantic relationship between Swift and Fernando Alonso. The speculation intensified as Alonso, without denying the rumors, playfully incorporated a song from Swift, “Karma,” into a social media post.

Advertisement

However, these rumors proved unfounded, as Swift is now dating Travis Kelce. Nevertheless, now that one F1 driver’s name is no longer associated with Taylor Swift rumors, the attention has shifted to Lando Norris, who openly embraces his identity as a passionate “Swiftie.”

Advertisement

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri participated in an animated rapid-fire question segment. As the interview unfolded, the host inquired about Norris‘ music choices before races.

Initially mentioning Miley Cyrus, the McLaren star later shared his appreciation for the melancholic tunes of Lewis Capaldi. However, the 24-year-old then surprised everyone by declaring himself a big “Swiftie.”

Expressing love for Swift’s “swift action,” Norris said, “Yeah, Taylor Swift. So swift action. Big Swiftie”. Following this, Piastri addressed the same question with humor, mentioning that because of the thin walls between his and Norris’ rooms, he inadvertently hears what the Briton is listening to.

Which F1 drivers other than Lando Norris are a fan of Taylor Swift?

The fondness for Taylor Swift within the Formula 1 community goes beyond Lando Norris. Notably, drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton have also openly embraced Swift’s music, illustrating how her melodic influence transcends the boundaries of the racing world.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iiiuminateandy/status/1699453300414832973?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This is exemplified in a viral video where Ricciardo is seen singing lines from Taylor Swift’s classic song ‘Our Song.’ In the viral video, fans captured Ricciardo singing a famous line from the song, “I was riding shotgun with my hair undone in the front seat of his car.”

As for Hamilton, during the 2016 US Grand Prix, he raved about Swift’s performance, which not only lived up to the hype but also stood out as the highlight of the US’s only race that year. Recognizing Swift’s superb talent, the seven-time world champion remarked, “I know Taylor a little bit. She’s amazing. I’m a massive fan of hers.”

Hence, Swift has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most renowned pop stars worldwide, and her impactful songs continue to transcend the boundaries of various fan bases across the globe.