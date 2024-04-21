“We Just Don’t Really Understand”: Toto Wolff Confesses Mercedes’ Failings on Ground Despite Positive Projections

After a momentary respite with Lewis Hamilton’s sprint podium, Mercedes is seemingly back to its usual struggle. Starting P8, George Russell could not manage a finish higher than P6. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton could only manage P9 after starting from P18. Until now, it was the seven-time champion who looked exhausted by reprimanding the team for poor performance. This time around, team principal Toto Wolff joins him in admitting his helplessness.

Speaking with ServusTV (as quoted by @JunaidSamodien_ on X), Wolff said, “It’s not easy when you have such a long dry spell, which is now in its third year for us. All the pillars that you need to perform are actually there in the analysis. The physics isn’t right for us. Something that we just don’t really understand.”

The post-race complaints have reached the level of becoming a trope. Each weekend before the action begins on the track, drivers and the team principal look positive about their chances of performing well on the track.

However, as the weekend unfolds, reality turns out to be quite different from their expectations. The Chinese GP was no different (barring the sprint qualifying and the sprint race).

Meanwhile, rivals are making some crucial inroads in development. McLaren has undisputedly placed itself as the fastest after Red Bull and Ferrari. Aston Martin, on the other hand, is maintaining a healthy competition with the Silver Arrows for the fourth-fastest spot.

However, Lewis Hamilton is clearly not in the mood to let the Brackley engineers sit easy. Despite his looming exit for the 2025 season, the Briton is hellbent on getting the best out of the crew.

Each race weekend, Hamilton lets his disappointment known, and he does that on the team radio. However, his feedback is barely having any kind of impact in helping his team perform better.

Ferrari looks like the better option for Lewis Hamilton

2024 seems nothing but a repetition of the 2023 season for Mercedes. After the first race of 2023, Lewis Hamilton openly discussed his feud with the engineers. The Briton revealed how his feedback was ignored and it led to the car turning out to be slow and undrivable. Perhaps sensing a repeat in 2024, Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari in 2025.

Not many can blame him for making the switch, though. The seven-time champion will turn 40 by the time he begins racing for Ferrari. It seems clear that he has no other aim but to win a record eighth world championship. Waiting for it at Mercedes would perhaps have taken too long for him, considering his side’s recent struggles.

The Silver Arrows, however, still hold a special place in his heart. Having won six of his seven titles with them, Hamilton has always let his reverence known for them. Even while announcing his Ferrari move, he reiterated his commitment to perform to the best of his abilities to get them out of the ongoing slump.