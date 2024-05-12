Vikings Rookie JJ McCarthy Voices Full Support for One NBA Team During Playoffs

JJ McCarthy’s transition to life as the star quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings hasn’t been without its share of scrutiny and mixed opinions from fans. However, amidst the buzz surrounding his performance on the field, McCarthy’s love for his new city is already finding its way, particularly for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a recent press conference, McCarthy revealed his passion for the NBA, labeling himself as a ‘huge fan’. Also expressing his excitement about attending the upcoming Timberwolves game on Sunday, JJ McCarthy praised the team with immense pride. Moreover, he proclaimed his allegiance to the Wolves, citing their teamwork and talent as reasons for his fandom.

“Huge NBA fan, converted Wolves fan, that’s for sure,” McCarthy stated. “Love everything that they’re doing. They play well as a team, and obviously, they’re super athletic and super talented.”

JJ McCarthy’s decision to embrace the Minnesota Timberwolves reflects his strong allegiance to the city, its sports teams, and the camaraderie among players across various franchises.

JJ McCarthy to Attend the Timberwolves’ Upcoming Bout

JJ McCarthy’s passion for the NBA is undeniable, and he’s taking his fandom to the next level by planning to attend Game 4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series this Sunday. “I’m actually going to the game Sunday, so I’m extremely excited for that and extremely excited to see them tonight,” he expressed.

Additionally, McCarthy’s enthusiasm for basketball also finds its way into his social media presence. His banner photo on “X” features an image of basketball legend Michael Jordan, which is evidence of his love for the sport and its icons.

JJ McCarthy’s commitment to embracing Minnesota’s sports scene doesn’t go unnoticed. Alongside head coach Kevin O’Connell, he adds to the Vikings’ tradition of supporting other franchises in the market. With McCarthy’s presence at Game 4 and his support behind them, could the Wolves experience a stroke of luck in their upcoming game?