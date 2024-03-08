Well-Experienced Alex Albon Lends a Helping Hand to Carlos Sainz in Painful Hour of Need

Ferrari have suffered a major blow ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session as they have confirmed that Carlos Sainz will take no further part in the weekend. The Spaniard will be on the sidelines after having been diagnosed with appendicitis. Alex Albon, who has suffered this same condition himself previously, has now lent a helping hand to Sainz.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Williams driver wrote, “Get well soon Carlos Sainz. I know a good surgeon if you need”. The Thai driver suffered from appendicitis during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix weekend. Consequently, he is likely to have information relating to how one can get the best treatment for this condition.

As for Sainz, it’s pertinent to note that he had been feeling unwell even before he was diagnosed with appendicitis. As a result, he decided to skip his media duties on Wednesday. However, he did take part in both the practice sessions on Thursday.

He registered the sixth-fastest time in FP1 and the seventh-quickest time in FP2. In both sessions, he was slower than Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. However, with Ferrari now having confirmed that Sainz will no longer take part for the rest of the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, F2 driver Oliver Bearman will replace him from FP3 onwards.

Although fans are disappointed to hear that Sainz will no longer compete for the remainder of the weekend, several of them expressed their surprise at Albon’s reaction to the news.

Alex Albon called “insane” after offering Carlos Sainz help

On reading Alex Albon’s reply, some fans such as Leo commented that he was “insane”.

Meanwhile, fans such as Dani referred to him as the “funniest” driver in the F1 paddock.

Although Albon hoped to issue a lighthearted reply, fans such as Zoey reminded him of the frightening troubles he faced himself back in 2022. The Williams driver suffered post-surgery anesthetic-related respiratory failure, which is a life-threatening condition.

Despite the same, he made a miraculous recovery in just three weeks and returned to action in Singapore. F1 fans will hope that Carlos Sainz too makes a quick recovery and returns to action as soon as possible.