“Well, I’m sure that everything was legal” – Red Bull boss believes that there was nothing wrong with Lewis Hamilton’s car in the 2021 championship

Red Bull boss has no doubts over the legality of Lewis Hamilton’s car throughout the 2021 championship anymore.

After pressing several charges against the legitimacy of Lewis Hamilton’s W12, the Red Bull boss Helmut Marko no longer has any doubts about it.

More than once in the 2021 championship, Mercedes had to go to the stewards to defend itself. It was all triggered after Lewis Hamilton flew past everyone on the grid to achieve victory in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton

F1 Brazil Sprint 2021

P20 ➡️ P5 pic.twitter.com/FhP2Gy3j7e — ً (@tyreblanket) December 24, 2021

It was said that there was a flexible rear wing on the W12 that Mercedes sported or there was a superfast miracle engine that helped Hamilton.

However, Mercedes came out clean from the stewards’ office. Apart from the penalty that Hamilton received for DRS infringement. It had a little too much gap between its elements with the DRS open.

Lewis Hamilton’s engine in Brazil was at its best

Red Bull had a very critical opinion about its opponent towards the end of the race. Its driver Max Verstappen even went on to spy on his rival’s car. He allegedly touched Hamilton’s car in parc ferme, for which he later endured a €25,000 fine.

Now, after Max Verstappen’s glorious victory, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admitted that everything was legal at the race in Brazil.

In an exclusive interview with motorsport.com, Marko said, “The way Hamilton flew past us was a unique situation.”

There are six Mercedes-powered runners in the grid and only Hamilton had such a miracle weapon,” he further added. However, those situations did not occur again.

Red Bull now believes that in Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Mercedes’ engine was at its best in all aspects. The 78-year-old Austrian said, “everything fits together perfectly on this engine, we know that too. That is the way it is and we do not want to blame anything.”

