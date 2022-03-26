“We’re going to feed him the same tomorrow!” – Christian Horner praises remarkable performance by Sergio Perez in qualifying in Jeddah

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took the first pole position of his career in the qualifying race of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Sergio Perez took a sensational pole position in Jeddah qualifying as he snatched the spot from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Mexican driver got the first pole position of his career after 215 races.

The Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was pleased by Checo’s performance in Jeddah and said that it was incredible. He said that Perez is working harder than ever this year and that the lap that got him P1 was mighty.

Horner said, “Whatever he had for lunch, breakfast and dinner last night – we’re going to feed him the same tomorrow!”

“We could see it coming and coming, and the Ferraris put down such a competitive marker. For Checo to go do that, only the second time I think he’s out-qualified Max.”

“To put in a lap like that, here at the hardest, most dangerous circuit that we go, it’s an unbelievable performance from him.

“I’m just so happy for him. He’s worked incredibly hard and I think that the car this year is more suited to his style, it’s not quite as quirky as last year’s car. He’s done a great job today,” Horner told Sky Sports.

Furthermore, the Mexican driver set a record for the most races it’s taken an F1 driver to claim pole.

Sergio Perez to get an extra bonus for pole position

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said that there was an inside joke within the team about giving Checo an extra bonus if he gets the pole position.

Marko said, “We made some jokes before that Sergio gets an extra bonus if he is on the pole. We’ll see how we handle it now.”

Moreover, it seems as though the Milton-Keynes based team has found a solution to its fuel pump issue. When asked if there was no longer an issue of that sort, Horner said, “I hate those kinds of questions.”

“I mean, we think we’ve understood it. But you know, we’ll only know at the end of the race tomorrow. We believe we’ve found the problem, and we had an issue. We’ve addressed the issue, but you want to see that chequered flag tomorrow.”

