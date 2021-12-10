“We’ve got work to do overnight”: Red Bull driver Sergio Perez admits that his team tried different set ups with their cars during Friday practice in Abu Dhabi

Sergio Perez says that Red Bull tested different set ups with both their cars during the practice sessions on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull had a difficult FP2 in Yas Marina Island. Sergio Perez finished 5th in the standings behind teammate Max Verstappen on 4th. The former gave an explanation for this after the end of the session on Friday.

Perez said that the Milton-Keynes team was apparently testing different set-ups during the second session. Both drivers went onto the track with different adjustments to their RB16s. This was being done to determine the perfect strategy for Sunday’s race.

FP2 ends with a red flag as RAI hits the wall 🚩 The Bulls finish Friday in P4 and P5 🏁 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/71he05qSxq — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 10, 2021

However, the Mexican driver admits that they need to do a lot of work to make the car competitive ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

“I think we’ve got some work to do overnight.” Perez said.

“We tried very different setups across the cars. I think we got plenty of information that we have to go in detail through, and hopefully can pick up the pace a bit.”

Also read: Red Bull infuriated with SkySports Merry Christmas advertisement

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Perez knows what he is doing

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner said that the 31 year old driver knows his job. While Horner is realistic about the fact that winning the Constructor’s Title is a long shot, he is adamant that the team will give their all to help Max win the Driver’s Title.

“He knows his job this weekend.” said the Red Bull chief.

“Constructors’ is a long shot, unless there are significant retirements on the Mercedes side. But his job is to really help his teammate, and he’s up there.”

“He’s a great team player, he has been all year. I’m sure he’ll do whatever he can to help Max out, but the best way to do that is to qualify as high as he can, to begin with.” he concluded.

Perez has secured P4for himself in the standings. The Guadalajara born driver will finish 4th in the Championship for the second year in a row.

Also read: Toto Wolff and Christian Horner call it a truce; shake hands ahead of the season-defining Abu Dhabi GP