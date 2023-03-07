“We’ve Just Started” – Lawrence Stroll is Certain About Fernando Alonso Winning Races in 2023

With a 3rd-place finish in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso made a fantastic start with Aston Martin. Alonso doubled the team’s podiums tally in his first-ever race weekend while achieving his 99th F1 podium.

Alonso is often known for joining the wrong team and burning bridges with them in the due course of time. But this time it seems the Spaniard is at the right place at the right time.

The AMR23’s pace suggests that it is much faster than Mercedes and could even be on par with the Red Bulls. This means the team might be a regular on podiums this season and maybe could even win a race.

Reeling in P3. 🥉 With just over 10 laps left, there was no stopping @alo_oficial as he relentlessly closed the gap on Sainz to secure his 99th podium finish.#BahrainGPpic.twitter.com/40rHrFGcWN — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 6, 2023

While the mood at the Silverstone-based team is optimistic, Lawrence Stroll would be pleased with the team’s start to the season. After investing Millions in the team since Racing Point days, the $2.9 Billion worth Canadian tycoon finally sees positive days.

Lawrence Stroll believes Fernando Alonso will win races with AMR23

Aston Martin is looking in good shape. The team are on par with Mercedes, who are 8-time Constructors champions, and could even challenge Ferrari.

Stroll is elated to see the progress the team has taken over the years. The team finished 7th in 2021 and 2022 but this year could see the team break into the top-3. Stoll believes it’s about time that critics recognise the progress the team have made over the years.

Stroll claims, “A couple of years ago I said that we would need five seasons to fight for the title. Now we have a vision and a project that will lead us to win.”

The Canadian Billionaire remains ambitious that Alonso can surely win races in 2023. He has the pace and the AMR23 that can deliver this.

He added, “This has only been the first step on the long road. I don’t want to set deadlines, but we are going to do our best. I think we have shown what we can do”

To point out, until the Bahrain GP, Aston had secured only 1 podium to date. Even Alonso’s last win was, a decade ago at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix. But looking at their performance so far, it looks certain that Alonso might revisit the top step of the podium soon.

Aston Martin wants more than just a P3 highlights Stroll

Stroll has invested Millions in developing Aston Martin like the team we know today. Before Aston, Stroll injected millions and purchased the Force India F1 team in 2018, remaining it to Racing Point.

He then bought a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin for upwards of $210 Million. He renamed Racing Point as the Aston Martin F1 Team in 2021. But that wasn’t it.

Stroll has invested over $300 Million in Aston Martin’s new Silverstone base and upgraded its facilities. They are now building a state-of-the-art Wind tunnel and have invested in bringing big names like Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso to the team.

The 63-year-old claims the effort the team put in for the last 2-3 years has finally started reaping its’s dividends. He pointed out saying, “We have made significant changes to the structure. We have gone from 400 to 700+ people in the factory. The new factory is growing and is close to completion.”

Aston is far from being contended with a 3rd place finish in Bahrain. The team is eyeing the top spot and has embarked on an aggressive development plan.

Stoll stated, that the Bahrain car is just the start. The team will be changing more than 2/3rds of the car over the course of the season.

It will be interesting to see Aston Martin compete against the very best teams and how far they remain relevant in the title race. But with the strides the Silverstone-based team have taken, they definitely are the dark horses of the season and should be kept a close eye on.

